The Ren & Stimpy Show Gets Rebooted at Comedy Central! And Everything You Know So Far!!!

Happy, happy, joy, joy? Eh sure, why not: happy, happy, joy, joy!

Comedy Central at the moment introduced that it’s rebooting iconic ‘90s animated series The Ren & Stimpy Show. Details are scarce on what precisely a rebooted Ren & Stimpy Show will entail, however Comedy Central describes it as a “reimagination” with a brand new inventive crew.

“We’re excited to reinvent this iconic franchise with a brand new inventive crew and our companions on the Nickelodeon Animation Studio,” stated Chris McCarthy, President of ViacomCBS Entertaiworldtoptrendnt & Youth Group. “Ren & Stimpy joins our quickly increasing roster of grownup animation together with South Park, Beavis and Butt-Head, and Clone High as we proceed to reimagine our treasure chest of beloved IP for brand new generations.”

The Ren & Stimpy Show first premiered on Nickelodeon in 1991. As created and run by John Kricfalusi, the show was much more controversial and edgy than the community’s typical fare. The Ren & Stimpy Show premiered as the primary batch of “Nicktoons” alongside Rugrats and Doug, but it was the one show of the three to frequently have interaction in gross-out humor, sexual innuendo, and different grownup ideas. Lots of the show’s episodes have been censored or just by no means aired.