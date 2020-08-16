The Rain Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot Will The Show Return For?

- Advertisement -

Can we expect the fourth season of this show, The Rain? What are the recent updates? This is what we know about the cast, release date and, storyline of this fourth year of the show The Rain.

The Rain Season 4: Release Date

Sadly the third season was the season of the series The Rain based on the founders. There’s also no confirmation as well as the announcement concerning the renovation of the fourth season. The final and third season of this Rain will arrive Thursday, August 6, 2020. The second season consisted of six episodes, but the last year could have a total of ten.

The Rain Season 4: Plotline

The Rain is a Spanish first Netflix series created Essen Tof Jacobsen, by Janik Tai Mossholt, and Christian Potlivo. The filming took place in Denmark and Sweden, with cinematography by Jasper Toffner and Rasmus Haise.

The title has ever been a concept, along with the Danish series, indeed has not failed to impress on the first outing. The plot follows a narrative where, after a virus, due to Rain, the majority of the world’s inhabitants disappear, leaving just a few populations. To escape the infection, brothers Simone and Racamus took refuge in a bunker for 6 years before finally departing.

He chose to search for his father, a scientist that abandoned him in a bunker but not returned with her children. Walking through Denmark and Sweden, the few joins a bunch of survivors, as they look for a safe spot to hide from the Rain and, most importantly, find.

The Rain Season 4: Cast

Simone Anderson as Alba August

Rasmus Anderson as Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen

Martin as Mikkel Boe Følsgaard

Patrick as Lukas Løkken Jean as Sonny Lindberg

Sarah as Clara Rosager

Fie as Natalie Madueño

Kira as Evin Ahmad

Sten as Johannes Kuhnke

Stranger as Boie Kratfeldt

