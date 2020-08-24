The Rain Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot Will The Show Return For?

- Advertisement -

Can we expect the fourth season of the show, The Rain? What are the updates? Here’s the storyline of the fourth season of the show The Rain and everything we know about the cast.

The Rain Season 4: Release Date

Regrettably, the season was the season of the series The Rain, according to the creators. There’s also the official statement about the renovation of the year as well as no confirmation. The last and next season of The Rain will arrive Thursday, August 6, 2020. The season consisted of six episodes, but the final season could have a total of ten.

The Rain Season 4: Plotline

The Rain is a Spanish original Netflix series created Essen Tof Jacobsen by Janik Tai Mossholt, and Christian Potlivo. The filming has taken place in the Scandinavian nations of Denmark and Sweden, with cinematography from Rasmus Haise and Jasper Toffler.

The post-apocalyptic title has ever been a favorite idea, and the Danish series has not failed to impress on the very first outing. The storyline follows a story. To escape the virus, brothers Racamus and Simone took refuge in a bunker for six years before departing.

He opted to search for his father, a scientist that left him but never returned with her children. Walking through Sweden and Denmark, the few joins a group of survivors, as they find their dad, who has obtained therapy, look for a spot to hide from the rain and, above all.

The Rain Season 4: Cast

Simone Anderson as Alba August

Rasmus Anderson as Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen

Martin as Mikkel Boe Følsgaard

Patrick as Lukas Løkken Jean as Sonny Lindberg

Sarah as Clara Rosager

Fie as Natalie Madueño

Kira as Evin Ahmad

Sten as Johannes Kuhnke

Stranger as Boie Kratfeldt

