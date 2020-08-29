Home Entertainment The Rain Season 4: Is The New Season Of The Netflix Danish...
The Rain Season 4: Is The New Season Of The Netflix Danish Series Confirmed Or Cancelled?

By- Alok Chand
Simone and Rasmus come back in Denmark’s first Netflix Original which is creating the waves in the international scene. ‘The Rain’ revolves around the ordeals faced by Simone and Rasmus, the sisters that are stuck in a bunker for years. Their dad is a scientist and is strangely missing after a virus within rain falls threatens to wash out all of Scandinavia.’

The Rain Season 4

The Rain’ Season 3 released in August 2020 and there is a great deal of buzz around the prospects of’The Rain’ Season 4. Rasmus mysterious illness and figuring out where their dad has formed the crux of this’The Rain’ plot.

‘The Rain’ Season 4 Release Date

The Rain’ Season 3 released on the 6th of August 2020. The next season of’The Rain’ consisted of six episodes and premiered on Netflix. ‘The Rain’ franchise climbed when it comes to the accolades received besides the Film Awards nominations. Netflix banked on the spike in popularity of their very first Danish first and renewed it for the next season.

However, the bad news is Netflix has decided to discontinue’The Rain’. Hence,’The Rain’ Season, 4 is officially canceled and it won’t be revived any further. Regardless of the interest from the series and commendable ratings,’The Rain’ will bid farewell after the third season.

‘The Rain’ Season 4 Latest News And Season 3 Upgrades

The plot of’The Rain’ was scripted by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo. The Danish gripping sci-fi play has been fascinating right from its first episode. Though it was regarded as cliched in parts, the throw, characterization, narrative of the whole series threw light on the fantastic potential from the production team and cast.

‘The Rain’ Season 4 wasn’t a reality. Back in June 2019, the official account of the Rain tweeted that the survival squad will be out in 2020 for the final season that is Season 3.

‘The Rain’ Behind The Scenes

Over the 3 seasons,’The Rain’ was an incredible journey and the series is seen at Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen’s most up-to-date video on Instagram. Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen plays with Rasmus in the Set.

In a nutshell, the cancellation of’The Rain’ Season 4 is a piece of very disheartening news. Still, it opens up the doors to immense potential and opportunity for Netflix to tap into the new mines of amusement jewels like’The Rain’ from the new regions of interest like Denmark, Germany, India, and Mexico.

Alok Chand

