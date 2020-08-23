Home Entertainment The Punisher Season 3: Release Date, Why Not Renewed The Series For...
The Punisher Season 3: Release Date, Why Not Renewed The Series For The Other Upgrades? Netflix Canceled The Series!

By- Alok Chand
The Punisher Season 3: The punisher is an American television show that brings the personality out of the very famous Marvel Comics. So we need not mention, the series is a hit among all Marvel Cinematic Universe fans.

The Punisher Season 3

Steve Lightfoot creates this action crime thriller, full of conspiracy drama. It is produced by ABC Studios, Marvel Studios, and Bohemian Risk Productions. Two seasons have premiered, and fans are eagerly waiting for the next installment of The Punisher.

But to our surprise, Netflix canceled the series! That’s what disappointment seems like?

After the next season was abandoned, two loose strings and all fans waited patiently to another time, and the streaming agency canceled the show. Now we have another reason to curse this season!

WHO PLAYS WHAT IN THE SHOW?

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle. He is a member of a group of folks who tackle law enforcement. So he is always willing to fight off criminals and sweep all underworld crimes.
Ebon Moss Bachrach as David Lieberman, a.k.a. Micro. He is a former NASA analyst, that deals with the castle after he faked his death.

Ben Barnes as Billy Russo, a.k.a. Jigsaw
Amber Rose Revah as Dinah Madani
Daniel Webber as Lewis Wilson
Paul Schulze as William Rawlins, a.k.a. Agent Orange
Jason R. Moore as Curtis Hoyle
Michael Nathanson as Sam Stein
Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

WHY DID NETFLIX CANCEL THE SHOW?

For canceling The Punisher Season 3 of this show, one reason might be the imbalance of cast and management. The founders revealed they weren’t effective in bringing out the personality of The Punisher as from the Marvel Comics. That is a reason, but fans still can’t take it like a reason to put an end.

Aside from this also have been released on precisely the same character. Back in January, there were rumors that Marvel Studio has been working on bringing Jon Bernthal in the universe. So we can expect the story to run in the times.

Alok Chand

