The punisher season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

The Punisher Season 3: The punisher is an American television show that attracts the character out of the very famous Marvel Comics. We don’t mention, that the show is a hit among all Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. This activity crime thriller, filled with conspiracy drama is made by Steve Lightfoot. It is produced by ABC Studios, Marvel Studios, and Bohemian Risk Productions. So a lot of seasons have premiered and lovers are eagerly waiting for the next installment of The Punisher.

But to our surprise, the show was canceled by Netflix! That is what disappointment seems like, right?

- Advertisement -

Even after the season was abandoned two loose strings, and all fans waited patiently to the next time, the service canceled the series. We have another reason to curse this season!

WHO PLAYS WHAT IN THE SHOW?

Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle. He is a member of a set of folks who tackle law enforcement. So he is always keen to fight off criminals and sweep off all underworld offenses.

Ebon Moss Bachrach as David Lieberman a.k.a. Micro. He is a former NASA analyst, who takes care of the castle after he faked his death.

Ben Barnes as Billy Russo a.k.a. Jigsaw

Amber Rose Revah as Dinah Madani

Daniel Webber as Lewis Wilson

Paul Schulze as William Rawlins a.k.a. Agent Orange

Jason R. More as Curtis Hoyle

Michael Nathanson as Sam Stein

Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page

WHY DID NETFLIX CANCEL THE SHOW?

For canceling the show’s Punisher Season 3, one reason may be the imbalance of management and cast. The creators revealed they weren’t successful in bringing out their Punisher’s personality as in the Marvel Comics. That is a huge reason, but fans still cannot take it as a motive to put an end to the series.

Other than this, two films also have been released on the character. In January there were rumors that Marvel Studio has been working on attracting Jon Bernthal in the cinematic world. So we can expect the story to run with a number of the series figures from the times.