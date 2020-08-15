Home TV Series Netflix The punisher season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details Here...
The punisher season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And More Details Here !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The Punisher Season 3: When you talk about this series, there are lots of reasons to believe why Frank Castle AKA The Punisher is one of the most appealing characters of all time. The Punisher is an American television show that represents the character from Marvel comics.

Two seasons are broadcasted so far and the fans have been waiting for a new season. The simple fact that season two has been released more than a year ago on 18 it is not satisfying in any way.

WILL THERE BE A THIRD SEASON

Back in February 2019, Netflix announced that there will be no additional seasons of the series combined with Marvel’s Jessica Jones, which brought in disappointment for the fans of the comic book franchise since they waited for a year. So it’s fair to say that they expected a season, the season two finale left a fantastic deal of confusion.

WHO PLAYS WHAT IN THE SHOW?

The throw has put as much effort to make this series a success although the show is noticeable just because it’s based on a Marvel comic book. ‘The Punisher’ follows on actor Jon Bernthal who plays Frank Castle and’Punisher’, a vigilante by night. The series also has important actors like Amber Rose who play Jason Moore as Curtis Hoyle Dinah Madani, Ben Barnes as Billy Russo, Floriana Lima as Krista Dumont, along with Josh Stewart as John Pilgrim.

WHY DID NETFLIX CANCEL THE SHOW AND ARE THERE ANY LATEST UPDATES

The motive to not renew the Punisher period 3 might be on account of the lack of casting directors, and the images. It is very much likely according to the sources that MCU was not able to present the character as he was being depicted in the comic books.
We have got two movies on this character previously. This might be another reason for the conclusion of The Punisher.
However, in 2019, Marvel had plans for Jon Bernthal from the MCU with everything from a possible feature film to a different season of The Punisher believed to maintain programs. Back in January, was a rumor that the studio had strategies for how they might incorporate the actor in their universe. To conclude with this, we think that although the show was canceled by Netflix, MCU and John Bernthal are not quite ready to give up the character.
You can still watch the first two seasons of the show.

