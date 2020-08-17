Home TV Series Netflix The punisher season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!
The punisher season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The Punisher Season 3: When you speak about this series, there are lots of reasons to consider why Frank Castle AKA The Punisher is one of the most appealing characters of all time. The Punisher is an American television show that represents the character from Marvel comics.
Two seasons have been broadcasted so far and the fans have been waiting for a fresh season. The fact that season two was released over a year ago on 18 it is not satisfying in any way.

WILL THERE BE A THIRD SEASON

In February 2019, Netflix announced that there’ll be no further seasons of this series combined with Marvel’s Jessica Jones, and that brought in huge disappointment for those fans of the comic book franchise since they waited for a year. The season two finale left a great deal of confusion so it’s reasonable to say they anticipated a season.

WHO PLAYS WHAT IN THE SHOW?

The series is highly noticeable because it’s based on a Marvel comic book but the throw has put as much effort to produce this show a success. ‘The Punisher’ follows on actor Jon Bernthal who plays Frank Castle, a construction worker by day and punisher’, a vigilante by night. The action-packed series has major actors like Amber Rose who perform Jason Moore as Curtis Hoyle Dinah Madani, Ben Barnes as Billy Russo, Floriana Lima as Krista Dumont, along with Josh Stewart as John Pilgrim.

WHY DID NETFLIX CANCEL THE SHOW AND ARE THERE ANY LATEST UPDATES

The motive to not renew the Punisher period 3 could be because of the absence of direction, casting, and the images. It is very likely according to the resources that MCU was not able to present the character as he was being portrayed in the comic books.
We have got two films with this character in the past. This could be another possible reason for the conclusion of this Punisher.
But in 2019, Marvel had plans for Jon Bernthal from the MCU with everything from a potential feature film to a new period of The Punisher believed to be in programs. Back in January, was a rumor that the studio had many strategies for how the celebrity could be included by them. To conclude with this, we believe even though Netflix canceled the series, MCU and John Bernthal are not quite ready to give up the personality.
You can still watch the show two seasons on Netflix.

Rekha yadav

The pricey retelling of Queen Elizabeth II's life...
