The punisher season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Know Everything !!!

By- Rekha yadav
How awful it seems when you avidly await something however, it never happens or you never get it. This article provides readers insight into the Netflix Web Television series- The Punisher Season 3 produced by Marvel Television and made by Steve Lightfoot. This Punisher Season 3’s fate is written and it is gloomy for the audiences that Netflix has canceled the renewal of any season of the series.

An American Web T.V. series- The Punisher is constructed on the Marvel Comic Characters. The series highlights the fights with the crime using methods and Frank Castle as the Punisher. The show’s first season premiered on November 17, 2017. While the renewal was got by the season a month it released on January 18, 2019. And now, of upcoming seasons of canceling the tabloid is in the atmosphere.

The Ending of the Prior Season…

Season 2 ended abruptly, providing no gratification to the viewers. We saw Frank started his daily chores but still suffer to live a peaceful life although fans expected something enthralling to spice up the seasons and more. We witnessed Frank nevertheless had of him losing his family, dreary nightmares. Pilgrim and frank needed a hand to hand in the previous season and then we watched all of them together on a different track. These incidents made the ending a bit complicated which did not fulfill the audience’s expectations.

Why Netflix has annulled the upcoming seasons???

The first reason may be the fans’ disappointments from the previous two seasons. MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) didn’t stand up to the outlooks of the general public in terms of cinematography, story, Casting, Action, and Management. Because he had been in comics they failed to limn Punisher. The last two seasons went down at the box office. Considering these things we can guess on to say that Netflix has canceled additional seasons’ renewal. Or, we could say that they might be looking to come.

