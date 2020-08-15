- Advertisement -

The PS5 will have a higher price tag than the Xbox Series X.

a leaker claimed on Twitter, reiterating similar remarks on a forum a couple of days ago.

The PS5

On top of this, the PS5 will not be as powerful as the next-gen Xbox, the insider claimed.

From the moment Sony affirmed the specs of this PS5, players started comparing them to the Xbox Series X.

On paper, the new Xbox looks stronger compared to PS5.

Sony has the upper hand in the storage department.

in which it’s custom storage alternative is more than two times as fast as the Series X’s drive.

He said at the time that the PS5 are pricier than the Series X.

as Microsoft seems to be at a better position to take a loss on sales initially.

In addition, he stated that the Series X would be stronger than the PlayStation.

The Xbox will be better for cross games, ” he said, claiming to possess direct knowledge from developers.

“I have heard some dev buddies talk a bit about the battle PS5 has for 1080p games operating 60fps while Xbox X doesn’t have the same issue and can push over that in most scenarios,” the leaker said.

It ends up Dusk Golem had more to say regarding the PS5 performance compared to the Xbox.

and he took to Twitter to add the PS5 might have problems with 4K, which is just another problem that the Xbox won’t have.The PS5

“I will hate myself later for responding to this I could feel it (people attracted to this sorta topic are poisonous ).

but a great deal of people misinterpreted what I said, which is partly my fault.

” the leaker said on Twitter, where he goes by the name of AestheticGamer. “Obviously, [Resident Evil 8] will operate fine on the launch.

that was never in question by me.” “But folks should get ready for the very real possibility that the PS5 will end up being the more expensive games between both,” he added.

PS5 fights with 4k matches in particular

“I am trying to not mention much here since I was requested to not but prepare yourself, the insider warned.

The Xbox collection X could be at a position where”it’ll be the less costly and much more effective console.”

That’s where he tackled 4K, revealing that he used Resident Evil as an example to compare performance between the two.

“But I have heard from other devs that PS5 fights with 4k matches in particular so you’ll see a lot of imitation 4K,” he said.

“That doesn’t matter to some, but prepare for this too.

Xbox doesn’t have exactly the exact same issue.” Real or fake 4K may not matter to some folks. However.

the gamers who want native 4K assistance from games might care if these escapes are true.The PS5

Real-life testimonials of the actual consoles which will hit stores this winter will disclose just what type of a performance disparity will be anticipated between the two.