The PS5 price reveal might happen soon, according to a leak that particulars Sony’s unannounced State of Play event rumored to be occurring this coming week.

The PS5

Sony will reportedly host another game demonstration event where it will show new game trailers and gameplay sessions.

The leak says a PlayStation 5 clip during the show could feature the cost statement for the console.

Still another PlayStation leaker also seems to indicate a PS5 August event is impending, but his track record is not good.

Sony and Microsoft are in the final months of PS5 and Xbox Series X marketing ahead of the vacation 2020 launch window for the next-gen consoles.

Each company handled its console show differently against the backdrop of this novel coronavirus pandemic.

But Sony and Microsoft didn’t disclose all of their PS5 and String X keys.

We’ve not seen the new user interfaces and new software features coming to the two consoles.

However, what gamers want to know is if the games console will be release, how much will they cost, and when will online preorders open.

A new leak indicates Sony might shortly unveil the PS5 availability information and inform us when preorders kick-off.

The PS5 leaker, who goes by the title of IronManPS5 on Twitter, posted a few details about the brand new PlayStation online within the last couple of months,

but his predictions never panned out.

The plan of the PS5 was shown during Sony’s past PlayStation online event,

several weeks ahead of the date Iron Man offere.

He was then wrong in regards to the period of PS5 preorders,

which didn’t start a few weeks ago, as he had claim would be the case.

As per a tweet, Sony might hold a State of Play occasion on August 6th; this person posted a few days ago.

At least, that Appears to Be the gist of the message:

On Friday evening, the leaker followed up with screenshots from 4chan where someone stated that another Sony State of Play event could take place on August 10th.

This information supposedly comes from the 4chan poster’s buddy,

who is thought to have info about the game trailers which are going to be exhibite during the online press event.

As you can see in these images, the leaker posted the true PS5 titles which are exhibited during the event,

complete with the duration of each trailer or gameplay session.

What’s also interesting is that the listing of clips include presentation videos for the PlayStation 5.

The 4chan poster said that the”PlayStation 5 trailer” may be a”montage or cost announcement.”

Anyone could write anything up in there. Iron Person’s track record is not excellent either, so treat it all accordingly.

Admittedly, being a leaker during the coronavirus pandemic is a lot more complex.

It’s one thing to escape actual press events, which require months of planning.

Nonetheless, it’s harder to be true about online-only events. Or, better said, plans are constantly changing because of the pandemic,

so a leak that’s accurate at the time that it’s share might not end up panning out if the company changes course.

Sony did say recently that it will not start PS5 preorders without appropriate warning.

Even if the PS5 price is unveile in the coming weeks, there’s no telling when online orders will start.

Whether these rumors come true or not,

we know that Microsoft does have an Xbox collection X event scheduled for August,

in which the business plans to talk about this Series X backward compatibility.

Microsoft is also expect to unveil the cheaper Xbox collection S console in the event.

We do not have a date for the August Xbox occasion,

and we have no idea whether Microsoft will reveal any availability details for the new consoles.

However, a previous rumor did say that Microsoft is waiting for the PS5 price

show before announcing just how much the original Xbox will cost.