The PS5 is going to get a higher price tag than the Xbox collection X.

a leaker claimed on Twitter, reiterating similar opinions on a forum a couple of days ago.

The PS5

In addition to this, the PS5 will not be as strong as the next-gen Xbox, the insider claimed.

The PlayStation 5 will probably allegedly fight with native 4K support.

whereas the Xbox collection X will not have the same problem.

From the moment Sony confirmed the specs of this PS5, gamers started comparing them into the Xbox Series X.

On paper, the new Xbox looks stronger than the PS5.

Sony gets the upper hand in the storage department.

where it’s custom storage solution is more than twice as quickly as the Series X’s drive. But the Xbox may be quicker where it matters most:

Chips. He explained at the time that the PS5 would be pricier than the Series X.

as Microsoft seems to be in a much better position to take a loss on sales initially.

In addition, he stated that the Series X will be more powerful than the PlayStation.

The Xbox will be better for cross-platform games, ” he said, claiming to have direct knowledge from developers.

“I have heard some dev friends talk a bit about the battle PS5 has for 1080p games operating 60fps while Xbox X does not have the exact same issue and can push above that in most cases,” that the leaker said.

PS5 might have problems with 4K

It turns out Dusk Golem had to say regarding the PS5 functionality compared to the Xbox.

and he chose to Twitter to add that the PS5 might have problems with 4K, which is just another difficulty the Xbox won’t have.

“I’m going to hate myself later for reacting to this.

I can feel it (people attracted to the sort of topic are toxic).

Still, many people misinterpreted what I mentioned, which is partially my fault,” the leaker said on Twitter, in which he goes by the title of AestheticGamer.

“Obviously, [Resident Evil 8] will operate fine on the launching.

that was not in me question ” But folks should get prepared for the real possibility that the PS5 is going to wind up being the more expensive console between both,” he added.

“I am trying to not mention much here as I had been asked not to but prepare yourself, the insider warned.

The Xbox Series X could be at a position where”it’ll be the less costly.

Resident Evil as an example

and more effective console.”

That’s where he handled 4K, showing that he used Resident Evil as an example to compare performance between the two.

“But I’ve heard from different devs that PS5 fights with 4k games specifically so you’ll see plenty of imitation 4K,” he said.

“That does not matter to some.

but prepare for that too. Xbox doesn’t have exactly the exact same issue.

” Real or fake 4K might not matter to some people.

But the players who need native 4K support from matches may care if these escapes are accurate.

Real-life reviews of the actual consoles that will hit stores this winter will disclose precisely what sort of a performance disparity will be anticipated between the two.