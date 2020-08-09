The Politician season 3 : know the plot, cast and release date of the new season..!!!

- Advertisement -

The Politician is an American web tv series. The genres involved in the series are Satire, Comedy-drama and Cringe comedy. The series is directed by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan and the producer of the show are Kenneth Silverstein, Todd Nenninger and Lou Eyrich. The series is starring a significant number of talented actors including Ben Platt, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Julia Schlaepfer, Laura Dreyfuss, Theo Germaine, Rahne Jones and Benjamin Barrett. The series has completed two seasons. The politician made its debut on September 27, 2019 as season 1 with 8 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on June 19, 2020 with 7 episodes. The series got a rating of 7.5/10 from IMDb and 48% from Rotten Tomatoes. It is now available on Netflix.

The Politician Season 3 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning back for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Ben Platt as Payton Hobart and Gwyneth Paltrow as Georgina Hobart, Laura Dreyfuss as McAfee, Rahne Jones as Skye, Theo Germaine as James and Ryan J. Haddad as Andrew.

The Politician Season 3 Plot

Season 3 of the show is to be the last season of the series. So it is suspected that Payton is aiming for elections to become the President. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

The Politician season 3 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on September 27, 2019 . after a due wait now the series has been renewed for a third season. Till now there is such an announcement of the official release date of the season. Seeing the current situation of the world due to the coronavirus pandemic we may expect a delay in the release of the new season. As soon as the world situation boils down to normal the production and cast will be back on the sets and will resume filming. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.