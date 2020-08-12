- Advertisement -

In the first installment of”The Politician” Season two, Gwyneth Paltrow’s divorcée-turned-activist-turned-politician, Georgina Hobart, declares her strategy for California to secede from the union. Done in the center of a gubernatorial debate airing live on CNN, the pronouncement is exactly the kind of bedlam that is over-the-top which could shape an interesting season-long arc of a political satire that is melodramatic. Our nation is divided! There! Gwyneth Paltrow — who formerly claimed water has feelings — take us to the promised land, oh great boss! Unlike Paltrow, the notion is still grounded in reality. Rather than focusing on conservatives dreaming of independence from gays, minorities, and more individuals who just need to save their lives, the next season of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series pitches a perspective tailor-made for its audience of liberal drama-hounds.

Except it is not a pitch. Secession is mentioned following the premiere. There are not any alarmist articles flooding the internet, nor are the cable news talking heads going apeshit over the race’s frontrunner embracing a strategy. There’s no at all; only a boost in the polls for Georgina, in a race she was already dominating. The announcement is not an announcement — it is hot air, which satisfies”The Politician” like a discarded party balloon. Repeating and exacerbating the first season’s most bothersome sin, “The Politician” is nothing but talking points that sound important but not lead anywhere. The series is not interested in politics. It’s hardly interested in anything, as authors Brad Falchuk, Ian Brennan, and Murphy lean on predictable spins, bloodless backstabbing, and simple schemes to compensate for having nothing to say regarding the character shells we are supposed to take care of, let alone the actual country we supposedly share.

Clocking in at seven episodes that average less than 40 minutes per day, Season 2 can not end fast enough, and it kindly starts at a breakneck pace by launch into its real A-plot: the New York State Senate effort between challenger Payton Hobart (Ben Platt, who sings less this year but still has told that he”ought to be on Broadway”), along with long-time incumbent Dede Standish (Judith Light, whose three Tonys go unacknowledged). With months to go before election day, Dede has a massive lead in the polls. Not only do people know her and like her, but Payton remains a student at NYU and his mom is currently overshadowing him at the media. (The debate around”too many Hobarts” is mad, but the idea that a state senate race could suck this much focus — nationwide news, the front page of the Times, etc. — looks all the more ill-informed given the present crises dominating headlines.)



So Baby Hobart proceeds to watch Mama Hobart, if he could convince her to drop out, then he will stand a better chance at 28, thinking. Setting aside the destructive, self-serving sense of requesting a favorite liberal to forgo her governor’s seat so that an NYU junior could acquire a state senate race, this early choice illustrates the problem with Payton. Still haunted by his deceased friend (played with David Corenswet) and constantly unsure of his ideology, he’s supposed to be hunting for his authentic self (like Season 1): Does he think in a greater good, or does he just believe in himself? Is he passionate about only about winning or issues? A sign of gamesmanship that is toxic dirty mudslinging and tricks, or simply what is needed to thrive in modern politics? And worst of all: Is the reality he’s stressing damaging his campaign?

Considering how many times Payton pivots from 1 belief to another, it is clear”The Politician” doesn’t care about answers. His immaturity and indecisiveness may be given his age, but it does nothing for our investment in him and by the time it’s all said and done, we don’t know who Payton is any more than in the start. “I’m a politician. I have no self,” he tells his mother from the premiere. “People do not think you since you don’t believe you,” Georgina counters. “It’s about authenticity, Payton.”

Apply that advice to the show, and it’s simple to see”The Politician” as a hollow, superficial, con job. There were lots of warning signals in Season 1, and”a watchable but shallow story of teen detachment” becomes a barely memorable but wholly meaningless story about, well, nothing. I can not say it is about the characters, because not one of them changes or grow in any believable way. I can’t say it is about drama, as that would call for investment and/or earned attachment. I can’t say since the politics revealed here have no bearing in reality, it’s about politics. If you can see Georgina as the Trump — a candidate can say and do anything thing she desires without sacrificing support — the race between Payton and Dede pivots on what, be it critical or trivial as the plot requires. (Pretty sure that the election comes down to Payton signing up 500 new voters and Dede being vulnerable for not being a part of a throuple.)

What matters here is the rate. These episodes are so short and move so quickly it is clear they have been edited down to constitute a story. They’re designed to prevent you from thinking too hard about anything that happens. In case you did, you would realize that Season 2 circles about four different threesomes, without ever cracking a joke about the proliferation of polyamory (or, God forbid, stating something meaningful about multiple ventures ). The absence of acknowledgment points into lazy writing — as if writers Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan did not realize they’d written the same thought four different ways — that are bad enough given this throw, but it is not the only red flag.

Each three-way is there to look woke while creating love triangles, quadrangles, and, most of all, campaign controversy. “The Politician” still doesn’t care about ideas, their heritage, or the contemporary country of politics. Episode 5, that frames its narrative from a mom and daughter campaigning for Dede and Payton, respectively, comes closest to getting something to say about applicants assembled on talking points and liberals working collectively for a better future — but, again, any possibility of material is thrown out the door in favor of a neat and clean resolution (one that’s surprisingly agisted, similar to the remainder of Season 2). Just when you think”The Politician” has stumbled into a purpose, those hopes are quickly and self-evident, reminding you that the rate at which these seven episodes flyby isn’t a credit to efficacy; it is a sign that even those making the show have ceased caring about it.

Oh, I am sorry, you just want to know who wins? Following a tie (that is later disproven), Dede admits to her competitor (rather than play rock-paper-scissors for the Senate seat), and Payton wins. After another time jump, Season 2 ends on Dede asking Payton to function as vice presidential running mate, setting up another, larger campaign for Season 3. However, did Dede get to the White House? She made her way on Georgina’s ticket, of course, and President Paltrow is already”bored” sufficient to assure she will only be there 1 term. She is also too bored, it ends up, to follow throughout of a show built on the atmosphere on her secession plans only one promise out of a politician, and one empty tease.