There’s more than one important election happening in the calendar year 2020 but, alas, the only one I can muster any energy to invest in with spontaneously combusting is the only in The Politician Season 2. On Monday, Netflix published the first trailer for the upcoming second season of Ryan Murphy’s wickedly soapy series starring Ben Platt, Gwyneth Paltrow, Judith Light, and Bette Midler. Come to the trailer of what looks like a new chapter that is gleefully scandalous, but stay for the Nancy Meyers jokes, throuple chat, and the incredible twosome of Light and Midler.

The Politician Season 2 trailer frees us back into the events of this time jump from the Season 1 finale. Payton Hobart (Platt) is facing off against New York Senator Dede Standish (Light) at a huge bid to achieve the political attractiveness he so very much wants. The stakes are much, much higher for Payton this time. Running for a state senate seat ain’t nothing like a high school election. Fortunately, Payton has his tried-and-true team to rely on: Alice (Julia Schlaepfer), McAfee (Laura Dreyfuss), James (Theo Germaine), and Skye (Rahne Jones) are back to help get Payton to the very best. As the Hobart campaign competes with Standish’s, the trailer teases the lengths to which these two camps will go to rip down their competitor to win. There will be sex scandals. There’ll be harmful photos. There’ll be dangers of a dual agent. And, if case you’re concerned there would not be somewhat about Midler’s character trying out hot lube, then there is also a little about Midler’s character trying out spicy lube. After all, it looks like The Politician Season 2 will be leaning even more into its soapy, melodramatic tendencies and turning the drama up to an 11.

The Politician Season 2 arrives on Netflix on Friday, June 19. Check out the preview below. For more, take a look at the new pictures from Season 2 and reevaluate our review of Season 1 ahead of the following chapter’s premiere later in the week.