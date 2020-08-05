The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All News !!!

- Advertisement -

Season 1 of Netflix’s “The Politician” began with that bright, glistening idea. With the support of a cutthroat set of high school political animals, a ruthless young White House-hopeful (Payton Hobart) conducts an ambitious and highly toxic campaign to win the student body president chair. Hijinks ensue. There are a few gratuitous musical figures, an extramarital lesbian affair including Gwyneth Paltrow, an assassination attempt, more than a few threesomes, and an instance of Munchausen syndrome by proxy at the hand of grandma Jessica Lange.

It is all a way for Brad Falchuk and founders Ryan Murphy to show how very absurd the world of politics that is teenaged could be. The show demonstrated artfully how deep-seated moral ambiguity creates politically-savvy people-pleasers such as Payton Hobart.

What, then, is a second season’s value? Season 2 starts with a handy time jump to Payton Hobart’s second year at New York University, where the protagonist is campaigning against long-time incumbent New York state Senator Dede Standish (Judith Light).

The topics of Season two try to elevate the stakes and throw the sequel at a modern, timely lens while the election story is more familiar. Whereas the first season aimed to explore Payton and his most moral failings as a spin on coming-of-age stories, the next season is referred to as a”love letter to Generation Z.”

The state Senate election at the core of the plot becomes the greatest tug of war involving an incumbent Standish, whose innovative politics of the past no longer align with the leftist youngsters of NYC, and Gen Z savior Hobart, whose climate change schedule rallies higher voter turnouts than previously. When (spoiler alert! ) ) The election ends in a tie, Gen Z is awarded the win. Dede Standish turns the reins over to Payton as she admits the need for youth representation in politics.

It is a lovely sentiment, albeit one which paints the current political conflicts with a rather rosy lens.

Murphy and Falchuk create the”Gen Z versus everybody else” angle function as a connecting thread of the season to some degrees. It’s a wonderful way to make laws surrounding climate change more clear in the easy-to-swallow form of a television series. Even though the depths of the individual activism of Payton can be contested, the triumphs of the generational battle are shown so in the historical characters’ convictions.

Gen Z is portrayed banding together in a motivational fight for a future. The message reads clearly when Payton ultimately does capture the votes he needs by enrolling hundreds of first-time voters: This generation has the numbers, and the power, to enact change.

The very best episode of the season is arguably Episode 5, titled”The Voters.” While last season’s similarly titled episode, “The Voter,” followed the story of a disenfranchised, apathetic high schooler being courted by both sides of the student body presidential effort, this year’s installment featured a multi-generational story of a mother and daughter as they tensely navigate the political landscape of this state Senate effort.

The older of the duo, Andi Mueller (Robin Weigert), is a longtime Standish supporter. Andi is a Democrat whose loyalties lie with her incumbent because of her”real conversation” and history of championing progressive causes such as abortion access. Andi’s daughter Jayne (Susannah Perkins) is a Gen Z volunteer for the Hobart effort who asks vegan options at breakfast and appears to wax poetic about the importance of recycling. A bit about the facet that is caricatured, the symbolism here’s explicit.

Throughout the incident, the Mueller realizes the significance of passing on political power to the younger generation and gets an inside look at the Standish campaign. From the end of the episode, it’s shown that Andi also voted for Hobart, much to her daughter’s delight. The episode acts as a long-winded metaphor for the season’s political tenet: Gen Z can usher in a new era so long as an older generation steps aside By demonstrating fervent commitments to activism and progressive ideologies.

Ms. Mueller says it best as she explains her daughter to Dede Standish and her campaign manager: “My daughter cares for the planet more than she cares about her financial potential. Contrary to us. I mean, your generation, my generation. She does not care if she never owns a house or a vehicle. She simply wants to make sure she’s clean air and water, and that we don’t end up with a climate refugee crisis.”

The climate shift platform is one that unites because, as”The Politician” affirms, this creation is ready to put anything aside to provide for a collective future. It is the traditional distinction between a”we” (Gen Z) and an”I” mentality — one which older generations who’ve already been calling the shots from New York come to recognize by the year’s end.

Even though”The Politician” tries to make a case for”passing the baton” to Payton Hobart since the incarnation of this Gen Z struggle for progressive causes, their motives for doing so are unclear, leaving a lot to be desired. Climate change is the problem at the forefront of generational conflicts, and it is the one most. Yet the stakes of the climate crisis are devalued occasionally and applied too liberally to succeed.

The climate shift in”The Politician” acts as both a moral center for the Hobart campaign and as a punchline. Payton Hobart gives speeches about the existential threat of global warming yet will not have a cold shower to reduce his carbon footprint. Recycling water, as per Infinity Jackson’s needs for Payton to move toward a way of life, is a big joke.

The show ridicules and simultaneously exalts Gen Z to their innovative fight, leaving a gap of convictions to this show’s thesis. Not only are the politics expressed in the season overly simplistic and tainted with naiveté, “The Politician” is always trying to have both — grounding the series in a true cause while failing to recognize the debatable complexities that”woke” politics demand.

The resounding promise of the campaign of Payton feels more like an affront to the Gen Z voters the show’s creators try to the winner. Gen Z, “The Politician,” says, has got the mobilization capacity to generate change; therefore, it’s our fault if it doesn’t go right. We don’t vote, or we are lazy, and that’s why the world is still messed up.

“The Politician” fails to recognize the complex systems that actively work against radical transformation. It does not refer to the work of big corporations or financial interests in Congress, choosing instead to look at climate change as a large scale existential crisis that individual actions (like drinking recycled greywater, or even”booty water” as Skye Leighton [Rahne Jones] jokingly describes it) could fix. To actual Gen Z climate activists who know the evil forces they face are much larger compared to mothers like Andi Mueller who refuse to recycle, it feels just like a slap in the face.

The season rolls on a variety of highly”awakened” issues, with climate change taking the lead. Consent, climate, diplomatic, ageism, and novelty are all touched upon using a surface-level approach. Yet issues with a broad brush — one having hues that do little to ground the show at the Gen Z’s reality and the series paints each of this nuanced progressivism it is so desperately trying to convey.

In Episode 3, aptly titled”Cancel Culture,” Payton comes under fire to the reappearance of a childhood photograph where he traces a Native American headdress as part of a Halloween costume. Despite confronting consequences, after some instruction on appropriation with his just BIPOC staffer, Payton apologizes. However, “The Politician” creates a serious misstep as the episode continues by utilizing Payton’s” cancellation” as a political ploy.

Playing the game, Payton takes a photograph of himself and leaks it into the rival campaign on goal. He uses cancel culture’s threat as an instrument with which he could convince his rival he is effectively out of the race whilst spying on her in the meantime. As soon as it’s a savvy (albeit rather shady) political movement, it casts a pall on the appeal to Gen Z which”wokeness” attempts to achieve.

It is the moral center of the series that lacks power. Gen Z has supposedly found its champion in Payton Hobart, but the notion of an already disillusioned generation of voters choosing on a candidate with such a definite lack of sincerity makes sense. The last two seasons have detailed Payton’s struggle with his ethical conscience (or lack thereof). He’s internally grappled with a set of questions: Does he do things since he is a fantastic man, or because he thinks he needs to?

Payton’s girlfriend, Alice, wraps this up beautifully: “You simply choose the path of light when you know that it will get you what you desire.” Combatting climate change may be a”good, innovative” cause, but there’s very little evidence to indicate that Payton believes in it.

“The Politician” argues that his belief does not matter — in a battle of generational wills, the politics of advantage can do just fine. The ends justify the means, and politics is a game in which entrepreneurs like Payton capitalize on the passion that is progressive to become elected. That is something Gen Z must refuse to take.

To add insult to injury, Payton as some champion of NYC liberals’ existence is foolish. Senate-elect Hobart is a rich, white Californian who is consistently shielded from the consequences of his actions. In no way does he acknowledge his privilege or create an attempt to recognize his hypocrisy. All the time, the series rewards him for his nature.

He wins his election even though he had been to voter fraud, and he gets to conveniently serve regardless of the tie as New York State Senator. The close of the season leaves him slated to become the next vice president of the USA, somehow the champion of Gen Z despite his lack of passion.

The message is clear. Gen Z can be as idealistic as they need, provided that idealism requires a very special form: a white guy with a backdrop appropriate to politics, with the ideal brand of moral ambiguity to shoot real passion for change and turn it into meaningless political fodder. This form of reinforcement not only misrepresents today’s politics, but it also discourages the pursuit of the politics of tomorrow.