The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest Update !!!

- Advertisement -

Rule of thumb: The sequel is not better than the original. What begins as a smart idea is exhausted in its first iteration, and often, it fails to be reignited for the moment.

Season 1 of Netflix’s “The Politician” started with this bright, shiny idea. With the support of a cutthroat set of high school political animals, a ruthless young White House-hopeful (Payton Hobart) runs an ambitious and exceptionally toxic campaign to acquire the student body president seat. Hijinks ensue. There are a couple of gratuitous musical figures, an extramarital lesbian affair featuring Gwyneth Paltrow, an assassination attempt, more than a few threesomes, along with a case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy in the hand of grandma Jessica Lange.

- Advertisement -

It’s all a very clever way for founders Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk to demonstrate how very absurd the sphere of teenaged politics could be. The show revealed how deep moral ambiguity generates politically-savvy people-pleasers like Payton Hobart.

What, then, is the value of a second season? Season 2 starts with a useful time jump to Payton Hobart’s next year at New York University, where the protagonist is campaigning against long-time incumbent New York state Senator Dede Standish (Judith Light).

Though the election story is more familiar, the themes of Season two attempt to elevate the bets and cast the sequel in a modern, timely lens. Whereas the first season aimed to research Payton and his many ethical failings as a twist on coming-of-age stories, the next season is referred to as a”love letter to Generation Z.”

The state Senate election at the core of the plot becomes the greatest tug of war between an incumbent Standish, whose progressive politics of the past no longer align with the leftist youngsters of NYC, and Gen Z savior Hobart, whose climate change agenda rallies higher voter turnouts than ever before. Even when (spoiler alert!) The election ends in a tie, Gen Z is awarded the triumph. Dede Standish voluntarily turns the reins over to Payton as she openly recognizes the need for youth representation in politics.

It’s a lovely sentiment, albeit one that paints the current political conflicts with a rosy lens.

Murphy and Falchuk create the”Gen Z versus everyone else” angle function as a connecting thread of the season to some degrees. At the very least, it’s a great way to make legislation surrounding climate change clear in a tv show’s form. Even though the depths of the personal activism of Payton can be contested, the battle’s triumphs are shown so from the history characters’ convictions.

Gen Z is depicted banding together in a motivational fight for the future. When Payton does capture by enrolling hundreds of voters, the votes he needs, the message reads obviously: This generation has the numbers, and also the ability, to enact change.

The best episode of this season is arguably Episode 5, titled”The Voters.” While last year’s similarly titled episode, “The Voter,” followed the story of a disenfranchised, apathetic high schooler being courted by both sides of the student body presidential effort, this season’s episode featured a multi-generational narrative of a mother and daughter because they tensely navigate the political landscape of the state Senate effort.

The elderly of the duo, Andi Mueller (Robin Weigert), is a longtime Standish supporter. Andi is a Democrat whose loyalties lie with her incumbent due to her”real talk” and history of championing progressive causes such as abortion access. Andi’s daughter Jayne (Susannah Perkins) is a Gen Z volunteer for your Hobart campaign who requests vegan options at breakfast and seems to wax poetic about the importance of recycling. Perhaps a bit about the side, the symbolism here is explicit.

During this episode, the Mueller gets an inside look at the Standish campaign and realizes the importance of passing on political power to the younger generation. From the conclusion of the episode, it is shown that Andi voted for Hobart. The episode serves as a long-winded metaphor for its political tenet of the year: By demonstrating fervent commitments to activism and progressive ideologies, Gen Z can usher in a new era so long as an older generation measures.

Ms. Mueller says it best as she explains her daughter to Dede Standish and her campaign manager: “My daughter cares for the planet more than she cares about her economic potential. Unlike us. I mean, your generation, my creation. She does not care if she owns a house or a car. She simply wants to ensure she’s clean water and air, which we do not wind up with a climate refugee crisis”

The climate change platform is one that unites because, as”The Politician” affirms, this creation is ready to put anything aside to provide for a collective future. It’s the traditional distinction between a”we” (Gen Z) and an”I” mentality — one that older generations who have been calling the shots from New York come to recognize by the season’s end.

Even though”The Politician” attempts to make a case for”passing the baton” to Payton Hobart since the incarnation of the Gen Z struggle for progressive causes, their motives for doing so are unclear, leaving a lot to be desired. Climate change would be the problem at the forefront of generational political conflicts, and it’s the one most discussed with the Hobart effort. Yet the climate crisis’ bets are devalued occasionally and applied liberally to succeed.

The climate shift in”The Politician” acts as either a moral center for the Hobart effort and as a punchline. Payton Hobart gives impassioned speeches about the existential threat of global warming yet refuses to have a shower to cut back his carbon footprint. Recycling water, as per Infinity Jackson’s needs for Payton to move toward a lifestyle, is a big joke.

The show exalts and ridicules Gen Z to their progressive fight, leaving the thesis of the show with a hole of convictions. Not only are the politics expressed in the summer too simplistic and tainted with naiveté, “The Politician” is constantly trying to have both — grounding the show is a true cause while failing to recognize the debatable complexities that”woke” politics requirement.

The resounding guarantee of the campaign of Payton feels similar to an affront to the Gen Z voters the creators attempt to the winner of that the show. Gen Z, “The Politician” states, has the mobilization capacity to generate change; therefore, it’s our fault if it doesn’t go right. We do not vote, or we are idle, and that the planet is still messed up.

“The Politician” fails to recognize the complex systems that actively work against radical transformation in politics. It does not refer to the work of large corporations or financial interests in Congress, choosing instead to view climate change as a large-scale existential crisis that individual activities (such as drinking recycled gray water, or”booty water” as Skye Leighton [Rahne Jones] jokingly describes it) can mend. To actual Gen Z climate activists who understand the evil forces they face are much bigger than the mothers like Andi Mueller who refuse to recycle, it feels just like a slap in the face.

The season touches on several exceptionally”woke” topics, with climate change taking the lead. Consent, climate, abortion, ageism, and sexuality are touched with a surface-level strategy. Yet the series paints all these nuanced and extremely complex issues with a broad brush — one with rosy colors that do little to ground the series in the reality of the Gen Z progressivism it is desperately trying to communicate.

In Episode 3, aptly titled”Cancel Culture,” Payton comes under fire for the reappearance of a childhood photograph in which he traces a Native American headdress as part of a Halloween costume. Following some much-needed education on appropriation by his only BIPOC staffer, Payton apologizes openly despite facing few consequences. But”The Politician” creates a serious misstep since the incident continues by using Payton’s” cancellation” as a political ploy.

Playing the game, Payton takes a fresh photo of himself and escapes it to the effort on purpose. He uses the danger of civilization as a political instrument with which he could convince his opponent he is effectively out of the race whilst spying on her in the meantime. As soon as it’s a savvy (albeit rather shady) political movement, it casts a pall on the appeal to Gen Z which”wokeness” attempts to attain.

Ultimately, it is the moral center of the series which lacks strength. Gen Z has found its champion in Payton Hobart, but the notion of an already disillusioned creation of voters choosing on a candidate with such a definite lack of sincerity makes little sense. The past two seasons have detailed Payton’s battle with his ethical conscience (or lack thereof). He grappled with a set of questions: Can he do things because he believes he needs to, or since he is a fantastic man?

Payton’s girlfriend, Alice, wraps this up beautifully: “You only choose the path of light once you know it will get you exactly what you desire.” Combatting climate change might be a”great, progressive” cause, but there’s little evidence to indicate that Payton believes in it.

“The Politician” asserts that his view does not matter — even in a battle of generational wills, the politics of advantage could do the trick. The ends justify the means, and politics is merely a game where political entrepreneurs enjoy Payton capitalize on progressive passion to become elected. That is something Gen Z must refuse to take.

To add insult to injury, Payton as some heralded champion of innovative NYC liberals’ occurrence is foolish. Senate-elect Hobart is a wealthy, white Californian who is shielded from the consequences of his actions. In no way does he create an attempt to recognize his hypocrisy or acknowledge his privilege. All the time, the show benefits him for his nature.

He wins his election although he was to voter fraud, and he gets to handily serve as New York State Senator despite the tie. The close of the season leaves him slated to become the next vice president of the United States, somehow the winner of Gen Z despite his lack of fire.

The message is clear. Gen Z can be as idealistic as they need, given that idealism requires a very special form: a white guy with a background suited to politics, with the ideal brand of ethical ambiguity to take the real passion for change and turn it into meaningless political fodder. This twisted form of encouragement not only misrepresents the politics of now, but it also discourages the pursuit of the politics of tomorrow.

At a tumultuous election with much more Gen Z voters than ever before, “The Politician” does us a disservice.