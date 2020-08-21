Home TV Series Netflix The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News...
The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Latest News !!!

By- Rekha yadav
The second season of the comedy-drama The Politician is set to start streaming from June 19, Netflix has announced. The first look photographs were released by the streamer for the upcoming season of the series of Ryan Murphy.

The Politician follows Payton Hobart (played with Ben Platt), a well-to-do student from Santa Barbara, California, who’s known since childhood he’s likely to be the president of the United States daily. But he will need to go through high school, the treacherous political landscape of all.

The series also stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Zoey Deutch, Lucy Boynton, Bob Balaban, David Corenswet, Laura Dreyfuss Jessica Lange, Benjamin Barrett, among others.

The new season will see Payton attempting to unseat Dede Standish (Judith Light) in the New York State Senate race.

“As a long-time Representative and heavily respected Senate Majority Leader with no-nonsense Chief of Staff, Hadassah Gold (Bette Midler) at her side, Dede’s re-election was likely to be easy, however, Payton who sees as the next step on his path to the presidency must decide what sort of politician he finally wants to be to be able to be successful, even if that means exposing secrets, lies, along with a throuple,” reads the synopsis of two.

Murphy serves as writer, showrunner and executive producer, and his collaborators Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan function as writers and executive producers.

Rekha yadav

