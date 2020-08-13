The Politician Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And All Details Here !!!

- Advertisement -

Rule of thumb: The sequel is not better than the original. What starts as a bright idea is exhausted in its first iteration, and frequently, it fails to be reignited for the second.

Season 1 of Netflix’s “The Politician” started with this bright, glistening idea. With the help of a cutthroat set of high school political animals, a ruthless young White House-hopeful (Payton Hobart) runs an ambitious and highly toxic campaign to win the student body president seat. Hijinks ensue. There are a couple of gratuitous musical numbers, an extramarital lesbian affair including Gwyneth Paltrow, an assassination attempt, over several threesomes, along with an instance of Munchausen syndrome by proxy in the hands of grandma Jessica Lange.

It’s all a way for Brad Falchuk and creators Ryan Murphy to show how the sphere of politics that is teenaged can be. The show demonstrated that artfully deep-seated ethical ambiguity creates politically-savvy people-pleasers like Payton Hobart.

What, then, is the value of a second season? Season 2 begins with a useful time jump to Payton Hobart’s second year at New York University, where the protagonist is campaigning against long-time incumbent New York state Senator Dede Standish (Judith Light).

Though the election story is recognizable, the themes of Season two try to elevate the bets and throw the sequel at a contemporary, timely lens. Whereas the first season aimed to explore Payton and his many moral failings as a twist on coming-of-age tales, the next season is referred to as a”romance to Generation Z.”

The state Senate election in the core of the plot becomes the ultimate tug of war involving an incumbent Standish, whose progressive politics of yesteryear no longer align with the leftist kids of NYC, and Gen Z savior Hobart, whose climate change agenda rallies higher voter turnouts than previously. Even when (spoiler alert!) The election ends in a tie, Gen Z is fervently awarded the triumph. The reins voluntarily turn over to Payton because she recognizes the demand for youth representation in politics.

It is a lovely sentiment, albeit one that paints today’s political conflicts with a rosy lens.

Murphy and Falchuk make the”Gen Z versus everybody else” angle work as the connecting thread of this season on some levels. It’s a way to produce laws surrounding climate change understandable in a television show’s easy-to-swallow form. Even though the depths of Payton activism can be contested, this battle’s triumphs are demonstrated from the history characters’ convictions.