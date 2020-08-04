Home Gaming The Playstation Team Confirmed That Playstation 5 Games Will Not Support The...
Gaming

The Playstation Team Confirmed That Playstation 5 Games Will Not Support The Playstation 4’S Dualshock 4 Controller.

By- Anoj Kumar
In a recent blog post, the PlayStation team confirmed that PlayStation 5 games wouldn’t help the PlayStation 4’s DualShock 4 controller.

“We consider that PS5 games ought to make the most of the new capabilities and options we’re bringing to the platform, together with the options of DualSense wi-fi controller,” Sony says concerning their resolution to not make the DualShock Four appropriate with PlayStation 5 games.

The weblog submit goes on to make clear that DualShock Four controllers and formally licensed third-party gamepad controllers will “work with supported PS4 games” on PlayStation 5. In addition, they notice that “the PS Transfer Movement Controllers and the PlayStation VR Goal Controller will work with supported PS VR games on PS5” and that “Specialty peripherals, equivalent to formally licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PS5 games and supported PS4 games.”

Moreover, the PlayStation crew clarifies that “The Platinum and Gold Wi-fi Headsets, in addition to third-party headsets that join through a USB port or audio jack, will work on PS5” however that the headset companion app will not be appropriate with the PlayStation 5. The PlayStation Digital camera may also work with “PS5 for enjoying supported PS VR games” however it’s going to require an adaptor that will likely be “supplied at no further price to PS VR customers.”

Anoj Kumar

