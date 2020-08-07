The Outsider Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Renewal Status

- Advertisement -

The crime thriller web series, The Outsider is two weeks old and lovers are requesting its renewal. So whether it is being renewed? Or was it cancelled? What’s the latest buzz? So we have brought all the upgrades for you.

The Outsider Season 2 Renewal Status

The series had received great reviews till today but no statement from the makers or HBO had come up until now. What matters the most is the viewership being received by the shows- if it is good then unquestionably HBO wouldn’t mind beating it to get a season.

But it seems that the online streaming platform is now taking its time. And even if there is another season to happen, you cannot expect it to hit the displays tiny until 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic or even the ongoing Coronavirus.

The Outsider Season 2 Cast

The show stars Jason Bateman at the lead role (who’s also serving as one of their producers to the thriller drama) and Bill Camp, Jeremy Bobb, Mare Winningham and others.

The Outsider Season 2 Plot

So, talking about season two’s expected plot, so must know about a post-credit scene offered by the manufacturers. It demonstrates that the private investigator, Holly, may get infected by the creature (the supernatural element).

If that is true, then the series could come to be quite an exciting one. Till we could wait to get some updates.

The Outsider Season 2 Trailer