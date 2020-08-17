“The Outsider” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else a fan wants to know

- Advertisement -

HBO’s horror crime drama miniseries, “The Outsider” premiered in January 2020 and impressed millions of viewers. Created by Richard Price, this miniseries is based on the novel called “The Outsider” written by Stephen King.

“The Outsider” begins with the investigation of the complex and mysterious murder of a young boy named Frank Peterson. Ralph Anderson, a rational and practical detective, investigates this murder and during this investigation, he comes to know about unbelievable truths.

This 10 episodes series has created a huge fan base and now its fans are waiting for the second season “The Outsider”. So, let us check out some important details of the second season of “The Outsider”.

Release date of “The Outsider” Season 2

The first season of “The Outsider” debuted on HBO on January 12, 2020. It had ten episodes. This miniseries concluded with its tenth episode being aired on March 8, 2020.

The makers of the series have not yet declared the renewal of the series for the second season. Though HBO has declared “The Outsider” a miniseries but it seems that the last episode of the first season has paved the way for the second season. It is expected that HBO will announce its renewal soon.

The expected plot of “The Outsider” Season 2

The climax of the series ended with the Ralph Anderson, the detective, smashing the head of the Outsider, El Cuco but certain strange incidents of the final episode make the viewers wonder whether the Outsider is really dead or not.

In the final episode,” Must/Can’t”, viewers observe the strange behavior of Holly. She also has the very same cut on her hand that Outsider used to give to its other victims. If the second season arrives, it may bring answers to every unanswered question of the first season. The second season is expected to be more thrilling and interesting.

The cast of “The Outsider” Season 2

Since, the series has not been yet renewed, so no information has been given regarding the cast of the second season. However, it is expected that Ben Mendelsohn will arrive as Ralph Anderson and Cynthia Erivo will also reprise her role of Holly Gibney.

Stay with us for more updates.