The Order Season 2 review Part-3 Finale

The order season 2 review part-3

Due to poor circumstances, Alyssa believes in her and they become allies. Unfortunately for Jack, he has to choose between being with Alyssa or staying inside the order. He does the right thing and decides to be a bridge between the order and Praxis. A meeting is then held where Vera and Salvador negotiate over the terms where Salvador has to return the order’s inventory and Vera has to give provide them with a spell. What Alyssa doesn’t know is that the spell Salvador is demanding has great consequences later on in life. Things heat up between Salvador and Vera, where Vera has to kill Salvador before she harms her.

This doesn’t go well with Alyssa and their organisation, Praxis, and they declare Salvador as a martyr who died fighting for the greater good. On the other hand, Hamish and the team try to bring back Lilith from the demon realm with the help of a practitioner, Nicole. Before they could do anything, Gabrielle out of jealousy tries to destroy Lilith’s hide, when midnight chooses her as his knight. Things take a different turn when we see Gabrielle becoming a werewolf herself. She then helps Randall, Hamish and Nicole in bringing out Lilith from hell.

The season seems to be on the verge of ending when Alyssa and Praxis try to harm the world and make Vera liable to provide them with the spell which helps them in performing magic without any sacrifice. What she doesn’t know is that the price for performing magic has to be paid, either right then or later on in life in the form of cancer or something else.

Alyssa using her magic enters the temple and takes away all the powers the grand magus possessed and threatens her to give the magic spell. They then perform the incantation which Alyssa wanted. After its success, Alyssa tries to kill Vera, but jack interrupts and stops her from seeking revenge on Vera.

She understands what Jack has to say and while leaving the temple, Gabrielle in her werewolf form (midnight) attacks Alyssa, and she falls on the floor. Jack and Vera run towards Alyssa to save her, but Alyssa doesn’t return Vera her magic using which Vera could save her from dying. The season ends on a tragic end where Vera is powerless, Alyssa is dying, and The Knights of Saint Christopher are under the order’s control.

The show has been very successful since the time it was released. I would argue that the order is actually better than Lucifer. Netflix is going to renew the show for a third season very soon.

