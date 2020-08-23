Home Movies The Old Guard 2: Filmmaker has a trilogy in mind, every plot...
The Old Guard 2: Filmmaker has a trilogy in mind, every plot and cast details we know so far

By- Dhanraj
Recently Netflix released a movie adaptation of one the most famous graphic novel of the same name. ‘The Old Guard’ starring Charlize Theron released on 10 July, it continues to be appreciated by the viewers. It earned rave reviews from the critics. Now those who have already watched this action-packed Blockbuster must be craving for more. If you have already read the original graphic novel, you must be aware that there is so much to be told on the TV screen. Fans are hyped up for the sequel, and some fans want a follow-up web series. Fortunately, Netflix finally confirmed the Andromache (“Andy”) of Scythia, Booker, Joe, and Nicky are centuries-old warriors who have miraculous regenerative healing abilities. They have protected the world for ages. When something unfortunate happens during one of their raids. When someone discovers their secret, these four immortal warriors must protect their freedom.

The Old Guard sequel, possibility of a trilogy, plot details

The original graphic novel series by Greg Rucka Illustrated by Leandro Fernandez was intended to be a trilogy. In an interview to Entertainment Weekly, Prince-Bythewood said that she and writer Greg Rucka have a trilogy in mind.

The movie ended with a post-credit scene teasing a continuation of the story. This scene straight out of the comic book excited the fans for a possible sequel. Speaking about the final scene, Filmmaker told Collider.

“It was part of the graphic novel, and I always loved it because I felt there would have been a hole, if it didn’t end the way it did. There’s always a fear because you don’t want to annoy an audience. I know how I feel when things are left open, but for me, we told the story. It does have a beginning, middle, and end. And then, there is a hint and a possibility of more, but that’s absolutely up to the audience. Greg has always envisioned this as a trilogy. I know where the story is going and it’s pretty dope. So, if the audience wants more, there’s certainly more story to tell.”

The Old Guard 2 expected release date, other updates

Netflix has recently renewed the recent successful movies like Extraction, The Loving Birds for a sequel. Creators have already expressed their willing to make a trilogy, It’s very likely that Netflix will greenlight a sequel. So far, no official announcement has been made by the producers.

