- Advertisement -

The novel coronavirus spreads with ease in massive groups of people who do not practice social distancing and that do not wear face masks.

The novel coronavirus spreads

The most recent case comes in Ohio officials that stated a single man attending a church service infected 53 additional worshipers,

who then, in turn, infected other people as well.

Almost 100 COVID-19 cases were traced back to this 1 individual.

We are over six months to the pandemic,

and some folks still have a difficult time understanding how terrifyingly simple it’s to spread the virus.

That is why social distancing remains required and why face masks should be used in any way times when in the presence of other folks.

Add to this good hand hygiene,

and you have done all the basic things you can do to restrict the spread of this disease.

It might be a few more years until we could go back to some sense of normalcy,

but now is not the opportunity to attempt to return to living a wholesome life.

We have seen several examples of just how a single COVID-19-positive person infected so many other people,

and the latest one involves churchgoers.

A 56-year-old man in Ohio attended the same service as 53 additional folks in mid-June.

He was ultimately responsible for infecting nearly 100 people,

since the churchgoers brought the virus back to their own families.

“It spread like wildfire, wildfire.

“We all know that our faith-based leaders desire nothing more than to protect those who come to worship”

He continued,”It is vital that any time people gather together,

everybody wears masks, clinic social distancing,

wash handsand while indoors, making sure that there are great airflow and ventilation.”

On Wednesdayhe ordered kids in schools to wear masks as well, with a few exceptions.

Ohio authorities offered the infographic above that reveals how the virus spread from that one person who had COVID-19.

Fifty-three people were infect at the church,

and 18 of them subsequently spread it to at least one other person.

In 1 case, a 34-year-old guy passed the illness to his 31-year-old wife and their four children aged 1 to 11.

In total, 91 individuals were infect by one person because of his carelessness.

State officials did not say how a lot of people in the church was wearing masks in case any.

Nor did they say how intense the 91 cases were.

Over 96,300 have been infect in Ohio at Thursday morning,

also 3,605 people in the state have die of COVID-19 up to now.

Religious events happen to be in charge of COVID-19 outbreaks in the last couple of months.

One of Korea’s first significant outbreaks came from one such event.

Officials at California inform 180 people who attend the same ceremony on Mother’s Day that they had been expose to an infect individual.

More lately, a cult was holding meetings in a tent in Illinois with absolute disregard for social distancing and face masks.