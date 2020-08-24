The Night In This Country Is Only 40 Minutes

- Advertisement -

There is a place in the world where the sun hides at 12:43 pm and rises at a mere 40 minutes. This view is found in Norway. Here the sun hides in the midnight and birds start chirping at around one and half. This sequence is not a day or two, the sun does not hide here for about two and a half months in a year. Therefore it is called ‘Country of Midnight Sun’.

The sun does not set here for 76 days …

This is how beauty of Norway is made. It is counted among the rich countries of the world. The special thing is that people here are very comfortable about health. Healthy likes to eat. Among all these things, Norway’s greatest quality is its natural beauty. This country falls within the Arctic Circle. The sun does not set here for about 76 days between May and July. Of course this experience can be realized only by going there. The incident takes place in the town of Hammerfest at the northern end of Norway.

Where the sun has not come out for 100 years …

There is also a city in this unique country at one end of the world where the sun has not been seen for 100 years. This is because the city is surrounded by mountains all around. However, the engineers there have created a ‘new sun’ with the help of glass to solve this problem. This artificial sun has been planted on the hill in such a way that it brings sunlight to the city and itself looks like a sun. Its light falls directly on the town square. This is the reason why this place attracts people.

Scientific and astronomical reasons

As you know, the Sun is stationary in space and the Earth completes one orbit of it in its orbit i.e. the journey path in 365 days. Also she completes one round on her axis i.e. axis.

Because of this revolution of the Earth’s sun, there are days and nights. But the duration of day and night is not always equal. Sometimes the days are big and the nights are short, sometimes the days are small and the nights are big. Actually, it is the result of tilt of the earth’s axis. Let us tell you that there is no real axis of the Earth. When the earth rotates, two points are formed in one north and the other in the south, which are joined by a straight line, then an axis is formed just as the wheels of a bicycle are axis. The ones they hang around

The Earth rotates at an angle of 66 degrees from its plane, due to which the axis of the Earth is not perpendicular but is tilted up to 23 degrees. Due to the inclination of the axis, day and night are big and small. June 21 and December 22 are two dates in which sunlight does not spread in equal parts in the earth due to the tilt of the earth’s axis… so the duration of day and night makes a difference.

The incident of the Midnight Sun in Norway is related to the situation on 21 June. At this time, the entire part of the earth from 66 degree N latitude to 90 degree N latitude remains under sunlight. This means that it stays here 24 hours a day, it does not happen at night. For this reason, this bizarre incident happens in Norway and you can see the sun rising here even at midnight.