The New Legends Of Monkey Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All New Latest Information Here!

Season 2 of The New Legends Of Monkey could be returning to Netflix in August 2020 with extra episodes. The New Legends of Monkey arrives on Netflix globally on August seventh, 2020.

The series is a journey that is partly inspired by the Western series Monkey that itself is based on the Chinese novel Journey to the West.

The first season came to Netflix without any reception on the 27th of April 2018. Recognition and slow reception started to develop. The season is expected to be of the exact same length in Season 2 and was acknowledged.

TVNZ, ABC, and Netflix have announced for its season, which began its production.

When is The New Legends of Monkey Season 2 likely to release?

The first season has been aired on April 28, 2018, on Netflix and was broadcasted on January 28, 2018, in Australia and New Zealand. The very first season is composed of 10 episodes. Last year, i.e., 2019, in September, the manufacturing started, but there’s no information whether the filming was completed or not. There are rumors that season two of the New Legend of Monkey will land in August 2020. The launch date will be August 7, 2020, consisting of 10 episodes.

Who all will be seen in The New Legends of Monkey Season 2?

The character from season 1 will be coming back to rekindle their roles. Besides them, we could expect some recurring celebrities to come back. The confirmed characters are still a mystery. However, there is absolutely no cast list until today. The actors will be seen at the upcoming season:

Chai Hansen as Monkey Sun WuKong

Luciane Buchanan as Tripitaka

Josh Thomson as Pigsy

Emilie Cocquerel as Sandy

Jarred Blakiston as Font Demon

Josh McKenzie as Davari

Jordan Mooney as Raxion

Rachel House as Monica

Daniel Watterson as Shaman

Bryony Skillington as Princess Locke

JJ Fong as Lusio

Jayden Daniels as Gaxin

What is going to happen in The New Legends of Monkey Season 2?

The series is all. Now, the ground is ruled from the demons who overpower all the humans. But in order to save Monkey King, a scholar makes a plan and attracts the monks and gods.

They find a thing, as they continue with there travel. Ultimately, after the Monkey with stony visage, he was rescued by them.

At the upcoming season, Monkey will probably be going to find wisdom scroll with the priests and gods. Because this wisdom scroll will enable them to get rid of the demons, their adventurous journey will be shown.