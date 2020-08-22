The New Legends Of Monkey Season 2: Netflix Renewed? What Are The Latest Updates?

- Advertisement -

The New Legends of Monkey is an Australian- New Zealand television series streaming on Netflix.

It belongs to the Fantasy, Adventure, Action, and Comedy genre. The series is loosely based on Wu Cheng’ en Chinese publication titled, Journey to the West. The writers of this show are Jacquelin Perske, Craig Irvin, and Samantha Strauss. The producers of The New Legends of Monkey are Rachael Gardner and Robin Scholes.

The series premiered on January 28, 2018, on ABC Me. It includes 10 episodes and one season. The period of the events is 23 minutes. The show The New legends of Monkey released on Netflix on April 28, 2020.

On August 7 2020, the second season is scheduled to release on Netflix. It will include ten episodes.

The New Legends of Monkey Season 2 Cast

There is good news for all the fans out there. The characters and cast will remain the same. It comprises:

Chai Hansen as Monkey

Luciane Buchanan as Tripitaka

Josh Thomson as Pigsy

Emilie Cocquerel as Sandy

Jarred Blakiston as Font Demon

Josh McKenzie as Davari

Jordan Mooney as Raxiom

Rachel House as Monica

Daniel Watterson as Shaman

Bryony Skillington as Princess Locke

JJ Fong as Lusio

Jayden Daniels as Gaxin

Chelsie Preston Crayford as Gwen

The New Legends of Monkey Season 2: Allergic

The story revolves around a young monk, escorted by a set of gods, on a trip across an ancient and fantastical land today ruled by evil demons to accumulate lost scrolls of wisdom.

The New Legends of Monkey Season 2: Release Date

The makers have given a signal regarding the existence of season two. On August 7, 2020, the second season is scheduled to release on Netflix. It will include ten episodes. The wait is going to get over. The New Legends of Monkey is coming back after two decades. We hope it’s well worth waiting for.