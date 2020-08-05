Home TV Series Netflix The New Legends Of Monkey Season 2 All that you want to...
The New Legends Of Monkey Season 2 All that you want to know

By- Akanksha
The story of Monkey King worshiped as a god.

The New Legends Of Monkey is inspired from a classic Chinese novel Journey To The West.

which was adapted into a popular Japanese television series called Monkey,

Story Line

It follows a story of a Monkey and Tripitaka who will seek out seven sacred scrolls while fighting evil with demons.

A valiant girl liberates the Monkey King — a god long trapped in stone — in a quest to find seven sacred scrolls and save the world from evil.

They are entering the mythical world of the Monkey King, where a young monk and his group of disciples are on a journey to collect scrolls of Buddhist wisdom.

Cast

Chai Hansen, Luciane Buchanan, Josh Thomson

Season 2

There is no official information regarding the release of season 2. It is expected to be released in August, but till date no announcement is made regarding this.

