The new Apple TV+ comedy Ted Lasso has only been renewed by Apple to get a 10-episode second year that will debut in 2021.

The new Apple TV+

It’s one of the best-reviewed Apple TV+ shows to-date.

Apple plans to introduce bundled subscription products shortly to construct more excitement and garner more subscribers for its offerings such as Apple TV+.

There is a very simple formula behind what might be not only the best show on Apple TV+ right now but one of the best things on TV right now, period.

If it comes to Ted Lasso, the just-renewed humor from Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence that has quickly found an audience of ardent fans and awarded the streamer that a bona fide hit.

and the whole issue is constructed around a kind of feel-good variant of the mantra from Friday Night Lights:

Clear eyes, full hearts (and a lot of persistent optimism) can not lose.

If you had already dived to the first three episodes of this series’s 10-episode first season, which have been made available right away while those that stay will roll out each week.

it likely didn’t surprise that Apple announced a Season two pick up a few days back.

The narrative: Starring Jason Sudeikis, also assembled around his Ted Lasso character featured in previous NBC Sports Premier League coverage.

the show introduces us to a small-time college football trainer from Kansas. As of the time of this writing.

the show currently boasts an impressive 95% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

and one of those celebrities — Stephen Manas, a French footballer on the group that Lasso coaches who humorously has a hard time understanding the American’s unique emphasis — toldhe thinks the series is fraught with so many men and women.

“First,” Manas said,”the story is great.

I miss sports, and I’m convinced the rest of the world does too!

So, it’s (also) a fantastic way for the audiences to reconnect to a game with team spirit.”

“I also loved the idea of a football team, shooting London, (and) my personality being a football player who was a part of a Premier League team.

I’m personally a huge fan of football and remember the 2018 world cup winner: Allez Les Bleus!”

Episode four of this series just debuted on Friday on Apple TV+.

Inside, the character of Rebecca — played with considerable gusto and charm by Hannah Waddingham — hosts that the group’s annual charity benefit, in which Ted stages a correlation involving his players Roy and Jamie.

In Apple’s statement of the Season two renewal, meanwhile, the iPhone manufacturer promised that the show is getting the following ten episodes, which will debut sometime in 2021.

Lawrence told BGR that the hopefulness and optimism of the show was among the things which were incredibly rewarding about bringing it to fruition.

The character of Lasso himself resembles one of these corny.

dad-joke-deploying coaches a few people recall from high school — and it is perfect for the weariness of their coronavirus era.

“Taking on a battle is like riding a horse,” Lasso deadpans to his assistant coach at one stage, before coming in England for the new job he won’t let worry him.

“If you’re comfortable doing it, you’re probably doing it wrong.”

“I’m a comedy writer, man,” Lawrence told me. “I love the cynical, edgy comedy. Veep is just one of my favorite shows.

“But in this specific age and time, one of the things Jason and I set out to do was compose a hopeful and optimistic show.

At a time I think that individuals could use a single.

But, man, it was fine to work on a feel-good show about somebody at their core who reminds of you of that great teacher and mentor who put you on your way.”