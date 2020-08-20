The Most Rnumbers From Johns Hopkins University Rthat A Little More Than 2.4 M Coronavirus I

- Advertisement -

Now we’re fully in the coronavirus reopening period of the pandemic, 1 thing we are starting to see more of is fries having to shut again following a spike in cases around them.



t’s partly the nature of the business, attracting audiences of folks together to eat a meal and to sit for an protracted period.

However, we are most likely to see this trend continue, especially with the US placing a one-day record for the most coronavirus cases in a single day this week.

Even the CEO of Olive Garden’s parent company said this week ,

so far, consumers aren’t staying away in the chain’s dining rooms even as coronavirus instances are spiking again around the US.

We’ve seen no change in our industry trends, and in the states that are starting to spike obviously, we are worried,

we’re focused on it,” Darden Restaurants CEO Gene Lee told analysts Thursday on the firm latest earning quarterly call Did you catch this?

No change at a business that large is constructed around plenty of people sitting down together for a protracted period to consume

(and talk loud, cough, and do all kinds of other items that spread germs).

And those individuals are still packaging restaurants,

notwithstanding the growth of coronavirus cases becoming so bad that at least three states might need to remove some type.

If you have a look around the nation, though,

many restaurants are having to close their dining rooms because of spikes

in place cases which are often impacting their workers.

In Las Vegas, workers at several restaurants contractCOVID’19

which has demanded the businesses to close their doors whenever they sanitize and check workers.

In Houston, Texas (among a few states where instances have been climbing again at a scary rate),

the restaurant prego is re-closing for in-person dining and moving back to a to-go model.

“I felt like the right thing to do to maintain our employees safe coronavirus

and community safe was suppose to go back

to version where interaction between guests and staff was less impactful,”

managing partner David Cook advised the local news outlet.

Unfortunately, we’re very likely to see this continue.

Concerning the most recent coronavirus picture in the US,

Wednesday of this week set a record for the greatest single day of new coronavirus cases,

according to NBC news.

The most recent numbers from Johns Hopkins University reveal

that a little more than 2.4 million coronavirus infections have been reporte from the US to date,

and there have been nearly 123,000 deaths that were reporte.