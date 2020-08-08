- Advertisement -

The most recent coronavirus upgrade from the college district at Corinth, Mississippi, isn’t surprising.

Experts are concerned that Mississippi is becoming a new coronavirus hotspot country in the US.

and especially the city of Corinth where colleges just reopened a week, should surprise nobody.

By the end of this first week of school, 1 pupil had tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

That spurred the district to ship more than a hundred students home to quarantine and be certain they don’t possess the virus.

Only a few days later, the district’s total number of contaminated pupils had increased to six,

and a single staff member has tested positive for the virus since the start of college on July 27.

“If you were informed,” reads an upgrade the district submitted on Facebook,”

that your child will need to quarantine for 14 days from the last known contact with those people.

Even though quarantining your child may not attend a school or any school activities. However,

they should continue working digitally to be counted present.”

One individual in the comments section of that post speculated that because it was only the 10th day of school attendance at the point,

and given that it may take around 14 days to get a COVID-19 disease to be confirmed,

the pupils may have contracted the virus before school began and inadvertently brought it on campus.

“Whether they did or did not,” the comment continues,

“We as parents need to keep to drill it into our kids’ mind the importance of social distancing

wearing a mask and washing hands for 20 seconds with warm water and soap often.

Pray for all students and (college ).”

This kind of outcome, nevertheless, was to be expect.

Reopening colleges for in-person learning not only subjects schoolchildren into the function of mostly being guinea pigs for experiments on how to deal and live with the virus

— it is also arguably easier to try this in a state like Mississippi.

As we mentioned in a previous post,

Mississippi is just one of 2 countries that specialists have started to regard as one of the new coronavirus hotspots in the US.

Mississippi’s daily number of fresh coronavirus instances ,

by way of instance, has doubled, going from 639 on July 1 to 1,178 just one month later.

COVID Act currently also puts Mississippi’s favorable coronavirus evaluation rate in 23.3%.

Those students were believe to have been at some stage in”close contact”

with someone who tested positive for coronavirus,”meaning that they were within six feet for 15 minutes or more.”