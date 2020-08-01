- Advertisement -

The massive cosmic butterfly is pure galactic eye candy.

The impressive shape is created of gasses in distance, surrounding a pair of celebrities.

Scientists believe one of those celebritieshttps://www.google.com/search?q=cosmic+butterfly&rlz=1C1GCEB_enIN849IN852&source=lnms&tbm=isch&sa=X&ved=2ahUKEwjj4quWkfrqAhUVeisKHV00DuIQ_AUoAXoECA0QAw&biw= lately blew its top, sending gasses flying and producing the distinctive symmetrical pattern.

Celestial objects come in all sizes and shapes, and most are a real treat to check at

NGC 2899’s vast swathes of gas expand up to a maximum of two light-years from its center, glowing brightly in front of the stars of the Milky Way as the vapour reaches temperatures up of ten thousand degrees,” ESO clarifies.

“The high temperatures are the result of a large amount of radiation in the nebula’s parent star, which leads to the hydrogen gas in the nebula to glow at a reddish halo round the oxygen gas, in gloomy .”

The European Southern Observatory (ESO for short) says the object is somewhere between 3,000 and 6,500 light-years from Earth.

A pair of stars sits near its center, and as one of them died it blasted surrounding gasses into space.

Along with the stunning image, the European Southern Observatory also created a stunning video showing where the nebula is located in the night sky

Will NGC 2899 eventually become a planetary system with gas giant planets?