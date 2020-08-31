The marvel Avengers might battle this dreadful villain in the next epic film like’Endgame.’

- Advertisement -

marvel movies

The Avengers might battle this dreadful villain in the next epic film like’Endgame.’

The Marvel movies and TV series of the MCU Stage 4 are delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. However, Marvel hasn’t ceased working on the future of the renowned film universe.

Marvel’s AVENGERS plans

A collection of new reports from an insider familiar with Marvel’s plans tease many villains that will supposedly begin to appear in the MCU, culminating in the upcoming Thanos-level threat that could warrant a new orgasm like Avengers: Endgame.

- Advertisement -

The leaker states a few of the very popular Marvel poor men will arrive in the next several years, creating up to that cosmic God you might have been waiting for all these years.

Whether you’re into the Marvel Cinematic Universe or not, there’s no wonder that the world lost a great celebrity this week.

Many were unaware, however, Chadwick Boseman was fighting cancer for the past four years. Boseman’s T’Challa, the king of Marvel’s Wakanda along with the latest Black Panther to defend his country, will be missed in future MCU experiences.

Black Panther mantle

There is no telling that the Black Panther mantle will go to next, but T’Challa will regrettably not be part of the next lineup which will take to a new generation of villains.

And while today is not the time for Marvel to even explain the way the Black Panther transition will happen or perhaps speculate about how that will occur, we do understand that Black Panther two already has a confirmed release date.

The movie is part of Marvel’s next wave of superhero stories for the big screens that will hopefully culminate with another blockbuster such as Avengers: Endgame.

story-building

But we will want years of story-building for us , and we are going to need new heroes and villains to even dream of a film of Endgame proportions.

Some of our favorite personalities have died or retired, and that list includes the best villain of this MCU up to now.

While Thanos is gone, Marvel is supposedly setting in motion plans to introduce some fascinating new villains

, culminating with the next significant representation of evil that the Avengers will need to face.

A number of these bad guys are anticipated, such as Doctor Doom.

Marvel practically confirmed that Doom was occurring when it said that Fantastic Four projects have been in development back in July 2019.

There’s no Fantastic Four without Doom, and many reports asserted the villain would appear in other MCU films.

scoops on Marvel

The newest scoops on Marvel villains come our way through Mickey Sutton

, that has leaked information about Marvel’s programs in the past.

newcomer Nova

“This would place newcomer Nova against one of Marvel’s greatest villains instantly, which is comparable to his future buddy Spider-Man

confronted Thanos shortly after the Vulture,” he explained.

While the article focuses on Nova’s debut, it’s still intriguing to notice the Kang reference.

In a separate entry, Sutton also clarified the coming of a brand new Marvel hero, and it’ll happen familiarly.

The Silver Surfer will enter the MCU as a villain initially. And if you’re thinking of Loki right now, you’re not the only one.

“Early discussions have been to explore his roots as Norrin Radd, provide the audience a reason to care for him,

explore the catastrophe of his life and the way he ends up betraying Galactus by picking humanity over him,” that the leaker says.

However, the Surfer will fight our favorite heroes prior to linking themand he may fight the Fantastic Four and Thor.

But forget about Doom, Kang, and the Silver Surfer. Marvel allegedly plans to slowly build Galactus into the MCU’s next enormous threat, in accordance with the exact same Sutton. “He is not a villain; he is merely starving, a cosmic God having a desire for planets,” the post reads.

Galactus

Sutton says that the plan is to unleash the protagonist only after Fantastic Four 3.

“Until then, he’ll be teased, built up,” Sutton says. “When Galactus seems, he is going to have the Silver Surfer temporarily with him” Surfer will betray him

, however,”just to have Johnny Storm’s Lady Frankie Raye take his place.

” Galactus will then play a much bigger part in the Object Wars storyline, the report asserts.

Just like with any other rumor, there is no guarantee any of this will occur.

Marvel has lots of time to change its mind, particularly thinking about the coronavirus pandemic delays it must deal with.