The Mandalorian Season 2 every plot and cast details and rumors we know so far

- Advertisement -

The Mandalorian has recently created a big buzz on the internet by getting 15 Emmy Awards Nominations which includes Disney +’s first best drama Prime time Emmy nomination. This has surely fueled up the hype for The Mandalorian Season 2.

The Mandalorian Season 2 Confirmed Release date

The Mandalorian, first live-action web series adaptation of The Star Wars debuted on November 12, 2019. It seems that the shooting for the season 2 has been wrapped up. Some sources have confirmed that the pre-production work on a potential third season had started in April.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is slated to be released in October 2020. Then Disney CEO Bob Iger had confirmed the release date.

The Mandalorian Season 2 cast and other updates

Internet is filled with The Mandalorian Season 2 theories which include Ashoka Tano, Clone Wars and Dark saber.

Most of the cast from season 1 are expected to reprise their roles in the Season 2 which includes Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin / The Mandalorian, “The Child” (“Baby Yoda”), Carl Weathers as Greef Karga, Werner Herzog as “The Client”, Omid Abtahi as Dr. Pershing, Nick Nolte as the voice of Kuiil, Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11.

Ashoko Tano is going to be surprising addition to The Mandalorian Season 2. Rosario Dawson will play the iconic character. She told Variety “That’s not confirmed yet but when that happens, I will be very happy. I’m very excited for that to be confirmed at some point.”

Star Wars News Net, a credible source has revealed that some important details about the Ahsoka. She is expected to wield a light saber this season combating the remnants of the Empire. She is all set to be played by Rosario Dawson clad in a grey hood.

Timothy Olyphant is joining The Mandalorian season 2. The Hollywood Reporter states the Justified star will appear, though it’s not yet officially known if it’s as a wholly original character or as one from Star Wars past.

Slash Film clears things up a bit in a report that says Olyphant is playing Cobb Vanth, a character introduced in Star Wars novels as the self-appointed sheriff of Tattooine’s Freetown. In The Mandalorian season 2, he will be wearing Boba Fett’s legendary armour.

Boba Fett after making a comeback in Return of the Jedi predicament and he will join the second. However, his character will be recurring in capacity and an important element in the plot of season 2. He will be joined by Timothy Olyphant and Michael Biehn; he will play a bounty hunter.

The Mandalorian season 1 was directed by 5 different directors. Season 2 will follow the same route. Peyton Reed and Robert Rodriguez, co-creator Jon Favreau, Carl Weathers and Byrce Howard have confirmed that they will direct at least one episode in Season 2.