The Mandalorian Season 2: Darksaber’s True Purpose Will Be Revealed?

The Mandalorian Season 2 will explain the origins of a major piece of Star Wars lore; it’s been shown. The Darksaber, a lightsaber-like weapon found at the end of season 1 of the now Emmy-nominated Disney Plus series, is going to be a significant focus within another pair of episodes.

That is based on Giancarlo Esposito, who plays the protagonist Moff Gideon in the series. “You will find out more of the dark saber, you’ll find the explanation of the ancient weapon to the contemporary world, a diminished globe,” Esposito informed Deadline. “Where did this saber come from, and how was it revived? It’s a key in our second season, which is back sooner than later.”

The Darksaber is a Mandalorian-made weapon. Therefore it makes sense we would learn more, but this really is actually the sign we have had yet of what season 2 will actually be around. The finale of season 1 teased the viewers which they would find out more about the origins of Baby Yoda in the future –but we’ve not been clued in on what’s planned his team of Lucasfilm storytellers and by Jon Favreau.

“(The saber) is a secret to Moff Gideon’s past, which possibly has a lot to do with where he comes from and also his desire to build a planet and deliver it back together,” Esposito elaborated.

The Darksaber featured prominently in The Clone Wars animated series. Though it makes sense when you think about the fact that the animated overseer Dave Filoni of Lucasfilm is profoundly involved with The Mandalorian, its appearance at live-action was met with surprise.

The Mandalorian season 2 is set to release in October.

What else is rumored for next season?

These include Boba Fett, performed by Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison.

