- Advertisement -

The list of ill-advised activities includes going to pubs and restaurants.

The list of ill

According to the CDC, the Amount of COVID-19 instances from the U.S. currently exceeds 4.7 million.

When the range of new coronavirus cases started to spike back in June, maybe not everybody thought there was cause for concern.

Truly, a surprising number of people took the position that an increase in coronavirus cases

wasn’t cause for alarm since it was not accompanied by a rise in coronavirus-related deaths.

All told, a lot of individuals naively assumed a rapid increase in coronavirus cases was simply a function of more expansive testing.

Fast forward a few weeks and it’s since become clear that the problem in most states is quite dire. Within the past two weeks,

we’ve seen a drastic drop in coronavirus-related deaths, particularly in states like Florida and Texas.

And over the past seven days alone, NBC News reports there was a coronavirus departure every 80 minutes.

All told, the number of COVID-19 deaths in July eclipsed 26,000.

With the death rate rising, it’s abundantly obvious that something has to be carried out.

Chiming in on the topic, Dr. Anthony Fauci lately laid out eight activities that people should avoid partaking in for the time being.

Though lots of the entries on Fauci’s list might seem like common sense,

the fact that we need to convince people to put on masks and adhere to social bookmarking procedures underscores

that we can’t give the general public at large also much credit when it comes to coronavirus security.

To this end, Fauci lately cautioned people to Prevent the following activities and areas:

Indoor gatherings

Outdoor gatherings

Bars

Restaurants

Air Travel

Public Transportation

Visiting the Gym

Sharing food

The very first point — indoor gatherings —

is well worth touching on in additional detail given that Fauci earlier this week stated

that we will need to pay particularly close attention to the coronavirus’s ability to spread quickly in indoor spaces.

“We need to cover a little bit more attention today to the recirculation of air indoors,” Fauci said during a meeting with JAMA,

“which informs you that mask-wearing inside when you are in a situation like this is something that’s as significant

as wearing masks once you’re outdoors dealing with individuals who you do not understand where they came from or who they are.”

Regarding the aerosolization of this coronavirus,”

Fauci added that it is happening to some level

and that”we have got to be certain that we’re humble enough to accumulate new knowledge and utilize it as we get it.”

Additionally, it is worth mentioning that some countries like Illinois have climbed their re-

opening efforts on account of individuals not adhering to COVID-19 safety guidelines.

For this point, some non-essential businesses that re-opened a couple weeks ago — such as bars — have been closed down yet again.