The list of coronavirus symptoms keeps getting longer as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.

There are many odd and unusual realities associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus that continue to perplex

wellness specialists, such as the strangely extensive spectrum of the virus’s severity.

COVID-19 leaves some people completely unaware they’ve been infected. By way of instance, and completely symptom-free.

At exactly the exact same time, the virus goes on to brutally attack other folks to the stage of them needing to

put on ventilators (and ultimately dying from the virus, as has happen to more than 707,000 people round the world since the coronavirus pandemic began).

Coronavirus symptoms are just another oddity associated with the virus because many of them are truly odd — and easy to miss.

Among the latest symptoms associated with the virus is Itchiness.

A number of the symptoms associated with the coronavirus are rather common, such as that of itchiness.

If you have experienced congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhoea lately, you might also be infected,

based on some of the extra symptoms recorded on the CDC’s coronavirus symptoms page.

The simple fact that itchiness may also be a sign of the coronavirus stems from Leanne Atkin, avascular nurse

consultant and senior lecturer at the University of Huddersfield.

They stated lately in a statement issued from the university which there has been a regarding increase in the number of

people afflicted by COVID-19 and also complaining of itchiness.

The CDC has stressed that there is an extensive selection of symptoms.Which could present themselves if someone is infected with COVID-19.

Moreover, it may take anywhere from 2-14 days following exposure to the coronavirus for symptoms to arise. And examples, according to the CDC’s symptom webpage, include:

Fever or chills
Cough
Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
Illness
body or Muscle aches
Headache
New loss of flavor or odor
Sore throat
Congestion or runny nose
Nausea or vomiting
Diarrhoea

It’s also worth consulting with the World Health Organization’s symptoms page. Which places various coronavirus symptoms into buckets of frequency,

with a few becoming more common than many others. In the WHO, frequent symptoms include fever, dry cough, and tiredness.

  • Less-common symptoms:

Aches and pains
sore throat
diarrhoea
conjunctivitis
aggravation
reduction of flavor or odor
a rash on skin, or discolouration of hands or toes

  • Serious symptoms may include:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath
chest pain or pressure
loss of speech or motion

"I don't...
