The list of coronavirus symptoms keeps getting longer as the COVID-19 pandemic lingers.

Some of them, such as the recently discovered symptom of itchiness, can be easy to overlook and overlook.

The CDC has released an extensive collection of other coronavirus symptoms, including coughing, fatigue, and odor loss.

There are lots of strange and unusual realities associated with the COVID-19 coronavirus that continue to perplex health specialists,

like the mysteriously broad spectrum of the virus’s severity.

COVID-19 leaves some individuals completely unaware they have been infected,

for instance, and completely symptom-free,

while the virus goes on to viciously attack other people to the stage of them needing to be placed on ventilators (and ultimately dying from the virus,

as has happened to more than 707,000 people around the world since the coronavirus pandemic started ). \

Coronavirus symptoms are another oddity connect with the virus since many of them are truly strange —

and easy to miss. Among the latest symptoms connected with the virus? Itchiness

A number of the symptoms linked to the coronavirus are rather common,

like that of itchiness. If you’ve undergone congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, or nausea lately, you might also be infected,

according to a few of the extra symptoms recorded on the CDC’s coronavirus symptoms page.

The simple fact that itchiness may also be a indication of this coronavirus comes from Leanne Atkin,

avascular nurse consultant and senior lecturer in the University of Huddersfield,

who said recently in a statement issued by the university that there’s been a regarding increase in the number of people suffering from COVID-19

and also complaining of itchiness.

Atkin goes on to describe that, whilst itchiness is something that’s simple to otherwise dismiss,

it often manifests itself in tandem with the other bizarre coronavirus symptom

so-called COVID toes,

an inflammatory condition where rashes are seen on the feet of people infect with the virus.

“It is really important that people start to recognize those early symptoms and if they detect any of them,

they should be arranging for the individual to be analyze for COVID-19 and considering carefully

the need for referral onto vascular clinics,” Atkin said, based on Greatest Life.

The CDC has stresse that there’s a wide range of symptoms that could present themselves if someone is infect with COVID0-19.

Moreover, it could take anywhere from 2-14 days after exposure to the coronavirus for symptoms to appear,

and illustrations, according to the CDC’s symptom page, include:

It’s also worth consulting the World Health Organization’s symptoms page,

which places various coronavirus signs into buckets of frequency, with a few being more common than many others.

Less-common symptoms:

Serious symptoms may include:

Difficulty breathing or shortness of breath

chest pain or anxiety

reduction of speech or motion