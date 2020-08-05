Home Hollywood The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
Here is some fantastic news for The Lego Batman fans as the makers have opted to create the sequel of the gorgeous film. Yes, you heard it correctly, Lego Batman is going to be made soon for which fans were eagerly waiting for. The additional post follows more about The Lego Batman Movie 2 concerning the release date, the expected cast, and the storyline to get the same. Let’s learn more about the same.

Release Date

The prequel to the movie Lego Batman Film released on January 29, 2017, has been renowned together with the fans of the DC universe. Well, with the current COVID-19 situation and the acquiring of the rights to the series by the Universal Pictures Company. The launch of Lego Batman Movie-2 remains unidentified. The screenplay declared in 2018 and from the recent updates from Universal Pictures; the sequel is set to launch in the entire year of 2022.

Cast

Unfortunately for the fans of the DC world, it isn’t clear who will serve as voice-over cast for the sequel Lego Batman Movie-2. However, based on the IMDB site, the voice of Batman who is the most crucial character will be offered by Will Arnett, as well as the voice to get Robin is going to be awarded by Michael Cera. We’ll update you on the information once it is confirmed.

Plot

There isn’t any official information regarding the narrative of this film, however. We can confirm that the film will probably be a follow up of this very first film though the movie wasn’t fiscally a colossal hit, but was loved by the viewer due to its storytelling and art. The fans are expecting the sequel to be more fascinating and intriguing. We could detect the battles between Joker and Batman, which is the most likely part of the film.

That’s about for the upcoming part 2 of everyone’s favorite The Lego Batman for today. For more such upgrades stay tuned with us. We’d love to update you with fresh info and the most recent updates. Until then enjoying and examine us.

Trailer

Regrettably, there are no trailers that could be found online for the film yet!

Anand mohan

