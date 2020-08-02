The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Films make for clear excitement and pleasure in people’s minds. Especially with the DC Universe. Are you eager to watch the new film just release in the DC movie series? A number of the fans who watched the older movies from the Batman DC series were waiting for a new sequel at the Lego Batman movie series.

Are you or were you one of the fans awaiting your new member of the sequence? Then, you are in the perfect place to see a sneak peek into the plot, cast, and other details of the Lego Batman 2 Movie.

About the Movie

Lego Batman Movie-2 is a 2022 movie that is as simply explained a computer-animated film produced by Warner Animation Group and distributed by Warner Bros Pictures. The movie is a continuation of the prequel Lego Batman Film. Want to know more about the sequence? View the prequel of this show the Lego Batman Movie-2.

All the jokes apart, following are a few of the facts about this Lego Batman Movie-2.

Release Date

The prequel to the film Lego Batman Movie released on January 29, 2017, and has been famous with the fans of the DC universe. Well, with the current COVID-19 situation and the acquiring of the rights to the series by the Universal Pictures Company. The release of Lego Batman Movie-2 remains unknown. The sequel announced in 2018 and by the recent upgrades from Universal Pictures; the sequel is set to release in the year of 2022.

Cast

Unfortunately for the fans of the DC world, it isn’t apparent that who will function as voice-over cast for the sequel Lego Batman Movie-2. But according to the IMDB site, the voice of Batman who’s the most important character will be supplied by Will Arnett, and also the voice to get Robin will be given by Michael Cera. However, there’s no clarity on the other voice actors who are there from the sequel. We will update you on the information once it is confirmed.

Plot

With a doubt present in the launch date and cast, there’s doubt about the plot of this sequel. As all of the unanswered questions of the film, please wait for the upgrades on the plot which will be set in the coming articles.

Trailer

Regrettably, there are no trailers that can be found online for the movie yet!