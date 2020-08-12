Home Hollywood The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other...
The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
The Lego Batman 2, a sequel to The Lego Batman (2017), is a computer-animated superhero comedy movie produced by Warner Animation Group. So fans of the Lego world, get ready to experience the best movie in Lego of recent occasions. Let us dive right into all the necessary details one should be conscious of Lego Batman 2!

Release Date

It’s been three years since The Lego Batman Movie came out. And now the fans are becoming desperate as they await the sequel. But it is yet uncertain if the sequel will probably be happening or not. The sequel officially went into production 2018 with a launch date in 2022. However, Universal Pictures after acquired the rights for the film, and there’s been no development as. As of now, the future of the 2nd film in the series appears highly doubtful. If the movie goes ahead, It’s expected to launch in the summer of 2022.

Plot

The first movie gave us a look a more relaxed than normal Bruce Wayne. But he still has to tend to his duties and shield Gotham against all threats. We state The Batman is teaming up with Barbara Gordon and Robin to take down the Joker.

However, in the last scene, the Joker has let loose all the villains in Gotham City. These include some hazardous people like General Zod, Voldemort, T-Rex, King Kong, Agent Smith, plus a Kraken!!! This means that Batman and his staff have a struggle on their hands at the upcoming movie. The Joker will return once more as the principal villain in the sequel. Therefore, we can anticipate a good battle between the Dark Knight and The Joker.

It’s being reported that the sequel will revolve more around Batman finally accepting his Bat-Family. This could shape up the plot one way or another.

Cast

A majority of the preceding cast are expected to reprise their roles in the upcoming film. This is how the voice cast stands apart:

Will Arnett as Batman/ Bruce Wayne

Michael Cera as Robin

Zach Galifianakis as The Joker

Ralph Fiennes as Alfred

Rosario Dawson as Barbara/ Batgirl

Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn

Héctor Elizondo as James Gordon

Lauren White as Chief O’Hara

