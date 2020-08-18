Home Hollywood The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other...
The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
Yeah, all the fan of lego Batman we’re getting back this again for its sequel. Maintain your excitement style on and let’s ride together in the roller coaster of this wonderful sequel. Here’s everything you need to learn about this movie launch. So with no additional delay, let’s get started!

Plot

The first movie followed a more or less similar story-line of Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. But the attitude of Bruce Wayne was much more relaxed than normal. In The Lego Batman Movie, Batman teamed up with Robin and Barbara to take down Joker.

But Joker was let loose from other villains of Gotham City. In the sequel, Batman may be back to rescue Gotham City from Joker and other villains. Additionally, some speculations are saying that the storyline of this sequel could revolve around Batman and his bat-family.

Release Date

The exact date because of the sequel it is not released however the lego Batman was one of the most loving movie till date, nonetheless. We predict to get this movie in 2022 only. However, as it was determined earlier, we can’t state anything new about it because of the sudden pandemic situation lefts us in the speechless case. Still, we just need to focus on a safe remain and secure life in these worse conditions.

Cast

The majority of the first cast is expected to be back in the sequel The Lego Batman Movie two. In the first movie, Will Arnett voiced the protagonist Batman/Bruce Wayne.

Arnett’s Batman brought about a fresh change to the disposition and personality of this superhero. He was highly appreciated by Batman fans. The characters Robin, voiced by Micheal Cera, and Barbara Gordon, voiced by Rosario Dawson, attracted a more relaxed attitude towards the implementation of the narrative.

And they’re expected to return in the sequel as well. Another reprising voice cast from the first movie may include Zach Galifianakis as Joker, Ralph Fiennes as Alfred, Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn, Hector Elizondo as James Gordon, and Lauren White as Chief O’Hara.

Also Read:   The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
