The Lego Batman Movie 2 : Release Date, Cast, And Plot!

By- Anand mohan
Following the Achievement of The Lego Movie in 2014, Warner Bros decided to do something Using a whole different Idea. The Lego Batman Movie was released in 2017. Based on the Lego Construction Toys, the movie was produced by Warner Bros. The movie became an instant success racking up a massive fanbase in virtually no time.

For those who watched Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, The Lego Batman Movie was pretty much the same in terms of narrative. But this time, it was somewhat more relaxed than usual Bruce Wayne who has to save Gotham once again. The Batman pairs up with Robin and Barabara Gordon to shoot down The Joker from taking over Gotham City.

Release Date

It’s been three years since The Lego Batman Film came out. And the fans are growing desperate as they await the sequel. However, it’s yet unclear if the sequel will be occurring or not. The sequel formally went into manufacturing 2018 using a launch date in 2022. But, Universal Pictures later obtained the rights for the film, and there’s been no development since. As of now, the future of the 2nd film in the series appears highly doubtful. If the movie goes ahead, It’s expected to launch in the summer of 2022

Plot

The very first movie gave us a glance at a more relaxed than usual Bruce Wayne. However, he still has to tend to his responsibilities and protect Gotham against all risks. We state The Batman is teaming up using Barbara Gordon and Robin to take down the Joker.

However, in the last scene, the Joker has let loose all the villains in Gotham City. These include some hazardous individuals like General Zod, Voldemort, T-Rex, King Kong, Agent Smith, and a Kraken!!! This usually means that Batman and his group have a fight on their hands in the upcoming film. The Joker will return once again as the principal villain in the sequel. Thus, we can anticipate a fantastic battle between the Dark Knight and The Joker.

It is being reported that the sequel will probably revolve more about Batman finally accepting his Bat-Family. This could shape up the plot one way or the other.

Cast

The vast majority of the preceding cast are likely to reprise their roles in the upcoming movie. This is how the voice cast stands:

Will Arnett like Batman/ Bruce Wayne
Michael Cera as Robin
Zach Galifianakis as The Joker
Ralph Fiennes as Alfred
Rosario Dawson as Barbara/ Batgirl
Jenny Slate as Harley Quinn
Héctor Elizondo as James Gordon
Lauren White as Chief O’Hara

Anand mohan

