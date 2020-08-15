The Latest Set Photo From Avatar 2 Shows Director James Cameron Sitting In The Middle Of A Human Bio Lab Set Before A Day Of Shooting.

- Advertisement -

The most recent set picture from Avatar two shows director James Cameron sitting at the middle of an individual bio lab set in front of a day of filming. Cameron is the legendary manager behind a string of megahits, such as Aliens, Terminator, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Titanic, along with the very first Avatar. The last two movies were equally the highest-earning box office hits of all time in their time of launch, which makes Cameron one of the directors ever.

His next challenge is producing and directing four sequels to the 2009 hit, the first of which is now shooting in New Zealand. All four films were recently delayed (yet again), this time on account of the coronavirus shutdown, with Avatar two currently aiming for a December 16, 2022 release. Cameron has stated that Avatar 2 will mainly take place underwater, exploring the vast oceans on the dream planet Pandora. There will be a human element to the movie, with human characters coming from the first movie or even as part of the new storyline.

The official Twitter account for Avatar 2 has released a set of brand new photos. The first shows Cameron sitting on an indoor place, which the account calls for the”High Camp Bio Lab,” while looking at what seems to be schematics for its set. As seen in above, the second is an outside shot of the bio laboratory place. Both shots reveal the set is filled with props although empty of cast and production crew. You can observe both tweets below.

The photographs are the very first appearance that the production has contributed at any human collections from the much-anticipated sequel, besides one shot of producer Jon Landau on set with Sigourney Weaver. The posts are confirmation that action will not only be set in the Na’ vi’s world but will once again explore the human aspect of this story. Whether the bio monster found here will probably be used in flashbacks to the events of the first movie, or to the storyline that is new, is unclear.

The assumption, based on the narrative from the very first movie, is that the battle between the Na’vi and the RDA will continue, and as such, you can expect that the people will again try to infiltrate the Na’ vi by using the bio labs. This set could also be a setting for its collection of rebels to use in their struggle against the RDA, even though it’s uncertain if they be human at the sequels.

Whatever has been taken, it appears like Cameron, and the production has moved from shooting the underwater scenes, at least for the time being, and are focusing on the most likely less CGI-intensive physical scenes set in the human world. It’s an indication that manufacturing on Avatar two is steaming ahead.