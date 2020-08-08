Home Entertainment The Last Thing He Wanted 2: Story, Receive a Sequel? Everything A...
The Last Thing He Wanted 2: Story, Receive a Sequel? Everything A Fan Should Know About The Sequel Part?

By- Alok Chand
Netflix released a political thriller film titled this season. The novel of Joan Didion of the identical name inspires the flick. The film cast stars such as Willem Dafoe, Ben Affleck, and Anne Hathaway. Dee Rees is the director of the film who produced it together with Cassian Elwes.

The Last Thing He Wanted 2

It was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival on January 27, 2020. Subsequently, Netflix released it on February 21, 2020. Now the question is, will we get a sequel of the political movie?

Below are all the details for a Possible sequel of The Last Thing He Wanted:

Story

The movie tells the story of a journalist who halts her coverage of the 1984 U.S. Presidential election to look after her dad. Afterwards, she acquires his place as an arms dealer for Central America and finds regarding the Iran–Contra affair.

Will We Receive a Sequel?

So Netflix does not order a sequel to the political thriller movie The Last Thing He Wanted till now. The movie was finished with a cliffhanger and prepare the story for a sequel. But Netflix will give the order for a sequel on the grounds of the movie’s ratings and viewership. Also, we do not think of the next part. If you would like to learn the reason, so keep reading.

Why The Sequel Will Not Happen?

Because the film was a failure, the most crucial reason why the sequel of this thriller film will not occur, it received criticism and unable to impress the audiences. In adapting the story of Joan Didion’s book, the movie doesn’t succeed, and it did not work out. Critics state that how the story is portrayed is the direction ruined the whole movie as well as confusing.

So there is no reason for Netflix to provide the green light to the sequel. So we have to say we cant expect a sequel to the thriller movie later on.

