The Last Kingdom Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Among the most magnificent portrayals of the historic era, The Last Kingdom is shortly coming up with its fifth year. It is a British fictional drama series, based on the novel, The Saxon Stories, composed by Bernard Cornwell. It was aired on 10th October 2015 on BBC Two community.

After the broadcasting rights were acquired by Netflix, and the series has been renewed for the next season together with ten episodes. It’s one of the finest historical dramas of all time, propagated by Carnival Films. Additionally, it has received many nominations over time.

The Last Kingdom was renewed for Season 5 at Netflix. The narrative of noble warrior Uhtred of Bebbanburg through England’s early years will last. Read further to know more in detail.

There is a confirmation on the social media that The Last Kingdom Season 5 will likely be back for ten episodes on Netflix which will be based on books nine and ten at Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories.

The new episodes of The Last Kingdom Season 5 will accompany Uhtred because he believes that his fate is highly entangled together with the future of England. According to the synopsis, he will have to confront his greatest enemy and suffer his best loss’ to achieve his fate. Therefore, the viewers are asking for more tragic moments in the fifth year.

“We are pleased with The Last Kingdom, which continues to entertain audiences all around the world. We had such a huge response to the previous season, are thrilled to be bringing it back for season five on Netflix. With such a loyal fanbase, we’re eager to give audiences a chance to follow Uhtred on another phase of his pursuit,” the executive producer in Carnival Films, Nigel Marchant said.

“We don’t like to deviate from the novels, we love to maintain the characters and the essence there, but sometimes it simply doesn’t work. But that is not to say that we couldn’t see them in the future,” Nigel Marchant opined.

The Last Kingdom Season 5 does not have a formal trailer yet.