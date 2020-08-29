The Last Kingdom Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Renewal Updates!!!

The Last Kingdom is a British historical drama based on the novel series “The Saxon Stories” by Bernard Cornwell. The first season of this series premiered back in October 2015. The executive producers of the show are Stephen Butchard, Nigel Marchant, and Gareth Neame.
Renewal Update
The previous kingdom was officially revived for its fifth season on 7th July 2020.
The information is announced by the cast of The Last kingdom through a video published by them in their Twitter account.
Release Date
The series previously takes an eighteen-month production cycle but to the coronavirus pandemic scenario year, 5 will take more time for its arrival on Netflix. Also, there’s no official announcement about the launch date of season 5.
Cast
No official announcement has been made about the cast of the season but we can assume that these are the possible cast for season 5:
Alexander Dreymon plays the role of Uhtred
Emily Cox plays the role of Brida
Eva Birthistle plays the role of Hild
Jamie Blackley plays the role of Eardwulf
Millie Brady plays the role of Aethelflaed
Eliza Butterworth plays the role of Aelswith
Cavan Clerkin plays the role Father Pyrlig
Stefanie Martini plays the role of Eadith
Ian Hart plays the role of Father Berocca
Toby Regbo plays the role of Aethelred
Timothy Innes plays the role of Kind Edward
Mark Rowley plays the role of Finan
Magnus Bruun plays the role of Cnut
Jeppe Beck Laursen plays the role of Hasten
Plot
Season 5 of The Last Kingdom will mostly revolve around Uhtred and his heartbreak. In season 5 we will see Uhtred ambition of becoming the greatest warrior. Other than all this Uthred may face his main rival and endure a loss.
According to the sources, season 5 wouldn’t be solely dependent on the novel The Saxon tales but it does have its story with the influence of the novels.