The Last Kingdom Season 5 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other New Details

The Last Kingdom is a British television set streaming on Netflix. It belongs to the Historical drama genre. The show is loosely based on Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories. The Producer of the series is Chrissy Skinns.
The series premiered on October 10, 2015, on BBC America. It has 4 seasons and 36 episodes. The length of the episodes is 58 to 59 minutes. The next season was published on 16 March 2017 on BBC Two. The third installment was released on November 19, 2018. The fourth episode was released on April 26, 2020. The fourth season of The Last Kingdom was released on Netflix. On July 7, 2020, Netflix renewed The Last Kingdom for the fifth season.
Cast
There are no official announcements regarding the cast, but we can expect these actors to be there:
Alexander Dreymon as Uhtred
Emily Cox as Bridle
Eva Birthistle as Hild
Jamie Blackley as Eardwulf
Millie Brady as Aethelflaed
Eliza Butterworth as Aelswith
Cavan Clerkin as Father Pyrlig
Stefanie Martini as Eadith
Ian Hart as Father Beocca
Toby Regbo as Aethelred
Timothy Innes as Kind Edward
Mark Rowley as Finan
Magnus Bruun as Cnut
Jeppe Beck Laursen as Haesten
Plot
There’s no official announcement about the plot of season 5. But the Last Kingdom season 5 is presumably based on the ninth and tenth publication series, entitled The Warriors of the Storm and The Flame Bearer. It will delve into just how Uhtred finds that Bubbenburg is not his only option.
Release Date
The manufacturers have given a green sign for 5. As there’s no statement when series will return but we could expect it will happen in 2021.
The series delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic as everything is on hold right now. We expect it to be out soon. But keeping in mind the worldwide pandemic situation we need to be realistic with our expectations.