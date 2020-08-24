The Last Kingdom Season 5 Release Date, Cast And Plot

- Advertisement -

Uhtred of Bebbanburg (Alexander Dreymon) may still be off himself from the year 4 shield wall, but fans of Netflix’s historic drama The Last Kingdom are already clamoring for him and the West Saxon army to get back to work.

As soon as the BBC bowed out of The Last Kingdom after year 2, Netflix rode to the rescue, renewing the expensive costume play for a third and fourth year, the latter of which surfaced on April 26, 2020. Fans, of course, had to endure a two-year gap between seasons four and three, but that’s a small price to pay to keep the energetic series alive and streaming.

Release Date

- Advertisement -

Crunching the numbers will provide us an educated guess about the timing of Netflix’s statement vis-a-vis period 5. A little over a month following the premiere, Netflix announced the series’ season 4 renewal. That instigated 18 weeks of creation, culminating in last month’s season 4 redesign. If the past is prologue, then we can likely expect a decision about season 5 forthcoming within the upcoming few weeks. That decision is very likely to be followed by yet another long manufacturing cycle, meaning it is unlikely we will see new episodes of The Last Kingdom before Fall 2021, at the earliest.

Cast

The Last Kingdom presents and murders characters at an alarming rate, but the series is supported by a core cast of attorneys, many of whom are sure to return for season 5. First among them is the series’ top man, Alexander Dreymon, who has likely marked himself for life with his pitch-perfect functionality as Saxon warlord Uhtred Ragnarsson.

What is more, where could the King of Wessex be without the support of his mother, the dowager king’s consort, performed by Eliza Butterworth? Edward might be better off without the help of his duplicitous ealdorman, Aethelhelm, however, we have a sinking feeling that Adrian Schiller will return to reprise his character, as well.

Plot

As The Last Kingdom has progressed through the seasons, it’s drifted farther afield from the source material. Several important events and characters are changed or eliminated, so it’s getting more difficult to hypothesize about in which the showrunners may be going.

Season 4 ends at a spot similar to that by which listeners of the Storm pick up, even if it took a much different route to get there. Uhtred has once again put his life and his men on the line to rescue Wessex and, in the end, he suffered a massive personal sacrifice because of his fidelity. His daughter, Stiorra, is now wedded to the Danish Jarl Sigtryggr, which rules Northumbria from the great hall in Eoferwic (modern-day York).